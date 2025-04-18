Friday, April 18, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / No GST on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, clarifies Finance Ministry

No GST on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, clarifies Finance Ministry

A ministry release said that since currently no MDR is charged on UPI transactions, there is consequently no GST applicable to these transactions

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

The finance ministry said that since currently no MDR is charged on UPI transactions, there is consequently no GST applicable to these transactions.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry on Friday issued a clarification rejecting rumours that it is considering levying GST on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, calling such claims "completely false, misleading and without any basis".
 
"Currently, there is no such proposal before the government," the finance ministry said.
 
"GST is levied on charges, such as the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), relating to payments made using certain instruments. Effective January 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has removed the MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions," it added.
 
MDR refers to a fee that merchants pay banks or companies processing payments for executing a transaction.
 
 
It further said that since currently no MDR is charged on UPI transactions, there is consequently no GST applicable to these transactions.
 
Last month, the Payments Council of India (PCI) - a representative body of digital payments players in India - had written to the prime minister demanding a 0.30 per cent MDR on transactions made through UPI at large merchants. It had also sought to introduce an MDR structure on RuPay debit card transactions applicable to merchants of all sizes.
 
The demand for imposing an MDR had come in the wake of a cut in the outlay for incentives to promote low-value transactions. The government had only allocated ₹1,500 crore for FY2025 for the promotion of low-value BHIM-UPI transactions when made from peers to merchants, down from the ₹3,268 crore approved in FY24.
 

More From This Section

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Forex reserves rise for sixth straight week, up $1.56 bn to $677.83 bn

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

EPFO set for digital overhaul with new IT platform by May-June: Mandaviya

GST

CBIC issues new rules to simplify GST registration, curb official overreach

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's 43-day VRR auction sees tepid demand, gets bids worth ₹25,431 cr

PremiumMSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

FinMin sets Rs 17.31 trillion MSME lending target for PSBs in FY26

Topics : UPI transactions GST Finance Ministry UPI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon