Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Central banks of India, Nepal sign agreement to link UPI-NPI, says RBI

The formal launch of the linkage or commencement of operations will be done at a later date, the Reserve Bank said in a statement

photo

Based on the terms of reference exchanged between the RBI and NRB, the necessary systems will be put in place for the interlinking of UPI and Nepal's NPI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Central banks of India and Nepal on Thursday signed terms of reference for the integration of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and National Payments Interface (NPI).
The Reserve Bank of India and Nepal Rastra Bank signed the terms of reference.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The formal launch of the linkage or commencement of operations will be done at a later date, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
"The integration is aimed at facilitating cross-border remittances between India and Nepal by enabling users of the two systems to make instant, low-cost fund transfers," it said.
The RBI further said the collaboration between India and Nepal in linking their fast payment systems through the UPI-NPI linkage will further deepen financial connectivity and reinforce the enduring historical, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries.
Based on the terms of reference exchanged between the RBI and NRB, the necessary systems will be put in place for the interlinking of UPI and Nepal's NPI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

NPCI launches voice-enabled UPI payments, other features; Check details

RBI orders Visa to stop unauthorised B2B card payment system: Report

Deferred annuity plans and guaranteed sums explained in one chart

Deposits paucity may hit Indian banks credit growth in FY25: Report

Green capital flows to emerging markets must be boosted: RBI governor

Kendriya Vidyalaya students can now pay their fees via UPI mobile apps

Topics : RBI NPCI UPI Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon