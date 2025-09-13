Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India home prices to soar in 2025 as affordable housing deficit grows

India home prices to soar in 2025 as affordable housing deficit grows

Home prices in India are forecast to rise faster in 2025, driven by wealthy buyers, while a shortage of affordable homes pushes millions into costly rentals, a Reuters poll showed

realty sector, real estate, housing

The shortage of affordable homes is worsening, leaving millions dependent on increasingly costly rentals.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home prices in India are expected to increase more sharply than earlier forecasts, driven by strong demand from wealthy buyers, according to a Reuters poll of property experts. Meanwhile, the shortage of affordable homes is worsening, leaving millions dependent on increasingly costly rentals.
 
The poll found that average home prices, which have more than doubled over the past decade, are projected to rise 6.3 per cent in 2025 and 7 per cent in 2026, after an estimated 4 per cent increase in 2024. The survey of 20 analysts was conducted between August 14 and September 12.
 
This forecast is higher than the 6 per cent and 5 per cent increases predicted in June and largely reflects housing trends in major Indian cities.   
 
 

Jobs, wages and urban housing squeeze

 
India’s fast economic growth — 7.8 per cent in the last quarter — has not translated into wider income gains. Experts said that well-paying jobs remain concentrated in a few cities, while wages for many workers have stagnated, pushing home ownership out of reach, Reuters said.

Also Read

real estate, realty, loans

Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Delhi NCR residential property prices up 81% in five years: Report

real estate construction building

Real estate attracts $1.3bn investment in Jan-Mar, up 31% YoY: Colliers

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing sales dip 28% in top 7 Indian cities, prices increase: Report

china Flag, China

China's new home prices decline in Feb as govt's stimulus efforts fall flat

 
"The current problem is strong macro numbers have not benefited the population at the lower side of the pyramid and they are at a disadvantage," said Ajay Sharma, managing director of Valuation Services at Colliers. "Their disposable incomes have stagnated."
 
As a result, many urban residents are unable to purchase homes and are being pushed toward rentals, he added. "As affordability in both core and suburban areas are on the decline, more people are renting - and as more people rent, rentals have gone up."
 

Rental costs rising faster than inflation

 
Median forecasts from the poll showed average urban rents are set to rise by 5 per cent to 8 per cent over the next year, outpacing consumer inflation.
 
However, experts were split on whether affordability for first-time buyers would improve. Out of 19 analysts, 10 expected it to get better, while nine said it would worsen — a sharp reversal from June when most expected affordability to improve, Reuters said.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 5.50 per cent this year. But analysts said monetary easing has done little to improve affordability.   
 

Widening inequality in housing

 
India faces an estimated deficit of 10 million affordable homes, a shortfall Knight Frank projects could triple by 2030. Experts warn the growing inequality in housing could have long-term effects.
 
Reuters quoted Pankaj Kapoor of Liases Foras as saying, "Post-financialisation in real estate, we have not improved affordability. We have worsened it to the point where the qualifying age to purchase a property has risen from around 30 to 40 years to 45 years old."
 
He added, "Crony capitalism starts with land ownership. So how can cities, where the rich control the land, create affordable housing? That's why housing doesn't give you choices — it gives you frustrated options."

More From This Section

capital market, Indian Companies

Corporate bond primary market shows revival after two-month slowdown

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED claims MNC firms gained from fake input tax credit scam worth crores

K V KAMATH, veteran banker and chairman of Jio Financial Services and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID)

Overleverage in retail loans is a concern, warns JFSL chairman Kamath

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Banks park ₹1.5 trillion at RBI's three-day VRRR liquidity auction

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

Indian banks' dividend payouts may fall by 4.2% in FY26, says S&P

Topics : home prices luxury housing Affordable housing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon