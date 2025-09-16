Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

The Finance Ministry said its three-month financial inclusion drive has opened 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts, 26 million social security enrolments and updated crores of inactive accounts

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday said the ongoing three-month nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign has made significant progress, with more than 230,000 camps held across the country since its launch on July 1, 2025.
 
According to the press statement, over 61 lakh new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts have been opened, while 26 million fresh enrolments were recorded under the government’s three social security schemes—Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (7.256 million), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (15.6 million) and Atal Pension Yojana (3.132 million).
 
The ministry said the campaign, which will run until September 30, 2025, also enabled re-verification of know-your-customer (KYC) details for 23.2 million inactive accounts and nomination updates for 5.686 million accounts.
 
 
In addition, 44,455 claims were settled under the PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes during the period.
 
“To boost awareness, the camps have also been used to educate citizens on digital fraud prevention, accessing unclaimed deposits and grievance redressal mechanisms,” the press statement said.
 
Launched by the Department of Financial Services, the campaign aims to saturate all 27 million gram panchayats and urban local bodies with coverage of flagship schemes, ensuring last-mile delivery of banking and financial services.
 
The Finance Ministry added that efforts will continue to deepen participation and achieve universal financial inclusion in line with the government’s vision of holistic financial empowerment.
 

Topics : Financial Inclusion Jan Dhan PMJDY Banking Industry

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

