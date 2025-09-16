Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to enable international payments for India

Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to enable international payments for India

Razorpay has integrated Apple Pay for cross-border transactions, enabling Indian merchants to tap global users with faster checkout and higher conversion rates

Razorpay

Apple Pay on Razorpay is currently available for eligible Indian merchants onboarding customers in supported geographies and is designed to comply with India’s cross-border payment regulations.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay has integrated with Apple Pay as a payment method to support international transactions for Indian merchants.
 
The Bengaluru-based company claims to be the first online payment aggregator in the country to enable Apple Pay for cross-border payments.
 
Razorpay said it will power Apple Pay for merchants such as Mokobara, Akasa Air, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop, Sabyasachi, Nish Hair, and the House of Masaba.
 
Apple Pay has more than 500 million global users, with over nine out of ten merchants in the US accepting payments through the platform.
 
“Through Apple Pay, customers can now complete their purchases with a single click using biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID), with no CVV, OTP, or manual card entry required,” Razorpay said in a statement.
 

It added that early pilots of the payment method have delivered a 58 per cent increase in conversion rates, a 45 per cent faster checkout, and a 12 per cent increase in average order value from Apple Pay users.
 
“As Indian businesses scale across borders, this launch ensures they have every advantage to win global customers’ trust, reduce friction, and accelerate growth,” said Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, Razorpay.
 
Earlier in March, the company announced its entry into Singapore, its second international foray after Malaysia three years ago. Singaporean businesses can now use Razorpay’s solutions, including payment gateway, cross-border transaction tools, and financial analytics.
 
The expansion into Singapore builds on the company’s focus on the South East Asian market.
 
In February 2022, the firm acquired a majority stake in Malaysia-based fintech Curlec. Following the acquisition, it launched its first international payment gateway, Curlec, in July 2023.

Topics : Razorpay Apple Pay Fintech firms payment systems

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

