FinMin files review petition in Supreme Court's Safari Retreats case ruling

In a significant development, the Finance Ministry has filed a review petition with the Supreme Court, challenging its recent judgment in the Safari Retreats case. The ruling had permitted input tax credit (ITC) claims on construction costs for rental properties—a decision the government seeks to overturn.
The move follows the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s recommendation last month for a retrospective amendment to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, reversing the Supreme Court’s judgment. The amendment aims to revise Section 17(5)(d) of the CGST Act, 2017, by changing the terminology from “plant or machinery” to “plant and machinery.” If enacted, the amendment will apply retroactively from July 1, 2017, to provide clarity and consistency in interpreting these terms within the law.
“The government wants to strengthen its case by filing a review petition to ensure that the Supreme Court’s ruling aligns with its legislative intent and reinforces the clarity provided by the proposed retrospective amendment,” said a senior government official who wished to remain anonymous.
Pratik Jain, tax partner at PwC, commented: “Now that a review petition has been filed, the government may want to hold off on implementing the retrospective amendments decided at the last GST Council meeting.”
Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, noted: “The Supreme Court’s judgment can be rectified in case of an error or contradiction with the legislation, as per Article 137 read with Article 141 of the Indian Constitution. It appears the government wants to eliminate any chances of future litigation.”
Also Read
Experts warned that the Supreme Court’s judgment could impose a significant financial burden on the exchequer, potentially amounting to around Rs 10,000 crore due to its retroactive application. The court had distinguished between “plant and machinery” and “plant or machinery,” ruling that ITC eligibility should be evaluated based on specific circumstances, such as the taxpayer’s business nature and the building’s operational role. Industry representatives have urged the government to make the proposed amendment prospective rather than retrospective.
The case originated with Safari Retreats, a company involved in constructing and leasing shopping malls. The firm had claimed ITC for goods and services used in construction, but tax authorities denied the claim, citing restrictions in the CGST Act. The Supreme Court ruled in October 2024 that Safari Retreats was eligible to claim the input tax credit.
The Law Committee, in its recommendations to the GST Council, expressed concerns that determining whether a property qualifies as “plant” under the CGST Act could lead to confusion and increased litigation. Officials warned that this ambiguity could complicate tax administration, hinder ease of doing business, and reopen past cases related to ITC claims for construction-related goods and services, exacerbating legal disputes.