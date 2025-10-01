Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FACE appoints ex-RBI executive Manoranjan Mishra as independent director

FACE appoints ex-RBI executive Manoranjan Mishra as independent director

Ex-RBI executive director Manoranjan Mishra has joined FACE as an independent director, bringing decades of regulatory experience to strengthen fintech self-regulation

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Representative Picture.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a self-regulatory body for fintechs in the country, on Wednesday said former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Manoranjan Mishra, has joined its board as an independent director.
 
Mishra joins FACE’s board over a year after the association was formally recognised as an SRO-FT (self-regulatory organisation for fintechs) by the RBI.
 
“As SRO-FT, we carry the responsibility to work towards innovation, growth, development, self-regulation and consumer protection in the fintech sector. Shri Mishra’s deep experience and leadership will guide our efforts to positively impact millions of consumers and the economy,” said Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO), FACE.
 
 
Mishra worked at the RBI for more than three decades across segments such as bank regulation, non-banking financial company (NBFC) supervision and currency management.
 
Members on the FACE board include Ram Rastogi, independent director and chair; Avtar Monga and Srinath Sridharan, independent directors.

Member directors include Fibe’s Ashish Goyal, Uni Card’s Nitin Gupta, KreditBee’s Madhusudan Ekambaram, Moneyview’s Sanjay Aggarwal, and Vivriti Capital’s Vineet Sukumar.
 
“Shri Mishra’s distinguished career at RBI, spanning leadership in regulatory oversight, policy and supervision, brings invaluable depth and perspective to FACE. His guidance will strengthen our mission of fostering responsible fintech innovation while keeping consumer protection at the core,” said Ram Rastogi, independent director and chair of the FACE Board.
 
FACE has grown to about 275 members in August 2025 from just 60 in August last year.
 
The SRO-FT has expanded its scope beyond digital lending, with members from across the fintech ecosystem, including payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, account aggregators and regtech firms.

Topics : RBI finance

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

