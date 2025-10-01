Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI announces slew of measures to promote internationalisation of rupee

RBI announces slew of measures to promote internationalisation of rupee

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said permission has been granted to Authorised Dealer banks to lend in Indian Rupees to non-residents from Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI has permitted wider use of Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) balances

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to promote the use of domestic currency for cross-border settlements, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced a slew of measures, including allowing banks to lend in Indian Rupees to non-residents from Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka for bilateral trade.

Observing that India has been making steady progress in the use of the Indian Rupee for international trade, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said permission has been granted to Authorised Dealer banks to lend in Indian Rupees to non-residents from Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka for cross-border trade transactions.

Besides, he proposed to establish transparent reference rates for currencies of India's major trading partners to facilitate INR-based transactions.

 

RBI has permitted wider use of Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) balances by making them eligible for investment in corporate bonds and commercial papers.

SRVA is an account opened by a foreign bank with an Indian bank to facilitate international trade settlements directly in Indian Rupees (INR). These measures will help reduce dependence on the US dollar and thus shield the economy from sudden exchange rate fluctuations and currency crises.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE: RBI to remain vigilant towards incoming macroeconomic data, says governor

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in October policy review

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Check complete list of closures

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI raises overseas perpetual debt ceiling to strengthen bank capital

These steps will help reduce pressure on forex and keep the current account deficit at a comfortable level.

India's current account deficit moderated to $2.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2025-26 as compared with $8.6 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2024-25 due to increased net services surplus and strong remittance receipts despite a higher merchandise trade deficit, Malhotra said while announcing the fourth monetary policy review.

"During July-August 2025, the merchandise trade deficit continued to remain elevated. Notwithstanding rising global trade uncertainties, India's services exports, driven by software and business services, witnessed robust growth in July-August 2025," he said.

Furthermore, he said, robust services exports coupled with strong remittance receipts are expected to keep the current account deficit (CAD) sustainable during 2025-26.

As on September 26, 2025, India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $700.2 billion, sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports.

Overall, India's external sector continues to be resilient, and RBI remains confident of meeting external obligations comfortably, he said.

"Notwithstanding the robust domestic macroeconomic fundamentals, the INR has witnessed some depreciation accompanied by phases of volatility. RBI is keeping a close watch on movements of the INR and will take appropriate steps, as warranted," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC October policy: Central bank cuts FY26 inflation estimate to 2.6%

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI retains call rate as policy anchor in liquidity management framework

Board Meeting

Credit quality of Indian companies likely to remain stable in H2FY26premium

Bank alret fraud safety account cyber

FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platformpremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Lending rates ease 6 bps in August; 1-year MCLR steady in September

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank RBI Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon