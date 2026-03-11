Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Global banks push back on RBI's plan for offshore rupee trade reporting

Global banks push back on RBI's plan for offshore rupee trade reporting

Banks told the RBI the proposal could breach client confidentiality and conflict with data and reporting rules in other jurisdictions

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI has asked banks to report more details of derivative trades linked to the rupee that are conducted outside the country.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bhaskar Dutta and Pratigya Vajpayee
 
Global lenders pushed back against a proposal by India’s central bank for more reporting of offshore rupee trades, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Banks told the RBI the proposal could breach client confidentiality and conflict with data and reporting rules in other jurisdictions, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private matters. They submitted written feedback by the March 9 deadline through two international financial industry associations, the people said.
 
In a Feb. 16 draft of the rules, the Reserve Bank of India asked banks to report more details of derivative trades linked to the rupee that are conducted outside the country. Lenders would need to report at least 70% of such transactions — which have grown to an average of more than $149 billion a day — within a year of the rules taking effect.
 
 
Banks told the RBI that the new rules would require major changes to their systems, data formats and legal agreements, given the scale of daily trading in the offshore currency market, the people said. Some lenders said they may only be able to share information for clients who explicitly consent to the disclosures, the people said.

Also Read

Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoided

Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoidedpremium

bank fraud, bank scam

Bank fraud: The blind spots of risk control and the culture behind failurespremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data also suggest a sharp pickup in corporate credit growth, with credit to industry growing 9.6 per cent as of November 2025, compared with 8.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year

Banking sector to maintain strong growth over the next two years: ICRApremium

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Digital lending boom raises risks if credit poorly underwritten: RBI DG

India rupee, rupee

RBI steps up support for rupee, bond markets as crude oil prices surge

 
A spokesperson for the RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment. 
 
The offshore rupee market has expanded rapidly, with trading in hubs such as Singapore, London and Hong Kong now more than double onshore volumes, according to a 2025 Bank for International Settlements report. Because much of this activity takes place beyond India’s direct regulatory reach, the RBI has limited visibility into large positions that can influence the currency.
 
Sharp moves abroad have at times spilled back into domestic markets, complicating the central bank’s efforts to manage volatility. Last month, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the RBI would step in if speculative pressure against the rupee intensifies.
 
The reporting proposal follows a similar move last year requiring banks to disclose details of offshore interest-rate swap trades. That rule also drew objections from global lenders over confidentiality and jurisdiction, though the RBI has kept its phased implementation timeline in place.

More From This Section

Bond market, Bond Yield

Rupee, bonds rebound as crude prices fall sharply, ease pressure

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank pays additional ₹55 crore to settle Chandigarh fraud case

Cyber fraud

Cyber fraudsters dupe 76,794 people of ₹712 crore in Odisha in 18 monthspremium

Russian oil, crude oil

SBI shuns payments for Russian oil despite US waiver amid uncertainty

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee rises as Asian markets catch a breather, importers keen to hedge

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdatePaint StocksGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsSedemac Mechatronics IPO ListingHG Infra Share PriceLPG Crisis