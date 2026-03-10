Rupee, bonds rebound as crude prices fall sharply, ease pressure

Rupee and bonds rebounded on Tuesday primarily due to the sharp decline in crude oil prices, which improved risk sentiment across financial markets, said dealers. Brent crude prices fell to around $90/bbl, after touching a high of $116.8/bbl on Monday.

The rupee settled at 91.81 per dollar, against the previous close of 92.33 per dollar. The local currency had fallen to a fresh low on Monday, tracking the rise in the dollar index, selling in domestic equities, and the overnight rise in crude oil prices.

Market participants said that there could have been possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India via dollar sales as the local currency swiftly moved below the 92 per dollar mark from 92.20 per dollar, a movement they said typically indicates central bank presence.

“The rupee was majorly supported by the fall in crude prices. There was some intervention also at the 92.20 per dollar mark,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The rupee strengthened as Brent crude oil prices retreated significantly from earlier highs of around $116 per barrel to nearly $90 per barrel, easing pressure on the currency.

“The dollar index could not achieve the level of 100 once again as it fell from 99.50 to almost 98.50, taking euro, GBP and JPY higher. The risk sentiment also improved after Trump said that he wanted to end the Iran war soon and also wanted to make efforts to bring down oil prices,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, executive director and head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

In the bond market, yields eased after the aggressive cutoff seen in the recent open market operation (OMO) purchase auction. The central bank bought securities at prices higher than prevailing market levels, which helped stabilise sentiment.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.67 per cent, against the previous close of 6.72 per cent.

Traders said expectations of continued liquidity support from the central bank, along with softer crude prices, helped improve appetite for bonds.

“The rupee drew support from the sharp correction in crude oil prices, which improved overall risk sentiment, while intermittent central bank intervention also appeared to help cap volatility in the currency. In the bond market, yields softened after the aggressive cutoff in the recent OMO purchase auction, reinforcing expectations that the RBI may continue injecting liquidity through further bond purchases, which is supporting demand for government securities,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.