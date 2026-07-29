Google Pay launches second cobranded credit card, partners with SBI Card

Google Pay has partnered with SBI Card to launch a cobranded credit card, its second such tie-up in under a year as it builds out a portfolio of credit offerings in the country.

The company also launched a conversational feature integrated with the Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model within the application to enable users to analyse their spending patterns, get information on savings, and learn about financial concepts such as credit scores, among other things.

The contactless Google Pay Flex SBI Card will be available on the RuPay and Visa card networks, the company said in a statement. In December last year, the company rolled out its first cobranded credit card with Axis Bank on the RuPay card network.

"People are moving more of their primary spends onto the card even as the spending rate every month remains the same. That tells us that we're getting a good share of the wallet of a Flex user," Sharath Bulusu, senior director, Google Pay, told Business Standard.

While he did not disclose the total number of card issuances for its first cobranded credit card offering, Bulusu said a healthy business model was important for the long-term growth of the sector.

Google Pay is the second-largest Unified Payments Interface (UPI) player by transaction volume.

UPI payments continue to remain free of any merchant discount rate (MDR). RuPay credit cards on UPI attract no interchange fee for small merchants on transactions of up to Rs 2,000.

Bulusu said users would continue to have the choice between its card-issuing partners. However, based on filters such as a user's geographical location and age, among others, the app would nudge users towards the card for which they are most likely to be eligible.

"Sometimes one issuer is better for you than the other. If you're from one of those places, it is better for us to nudge you in that direction and tell you which could be the right card," he added.

The rollout of the second Flex cobranded card comes at a time when multiple UPI apps have launched their own credit cards.

PhonePe launched cobranded credit cards with SBI Card and HDFC Bank this year. CRED rolled out a cobranded credit card with IndusInd Bank, while fintech super.money has cobranded credit card partnerships with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Credit-on-UPI fintech Kiwi has cobranded partnerships with AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank.