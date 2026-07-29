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Rupee is undervalued, says RBI Governor: What it means and why it matters

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says the rupee is undervalued and recent weakness is due to global factors, not India's economy. Here's what it means and why it matters

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the Indian rupee is "not overvalued" and can even be seen as undervalued, despite recent pressure on the currency.
 
In a recent interview with The Hindu Businessline, Malhotra said the rupee's recent weakness is mainly due to global factors such as geopolitical tensions, a stronger US dollar and volatility across emerging markets, rather than any weakness in India's economy.
 

What rupee being undervalued means

 
A currency is considered undervalued when it trades below the level suggested by economic fundamentals such as inflation, productivity and trade performance.
 
 
In simple terms, the RBI Governor believes the fall in the rupee is being driven more by global developments than by domestic economic problems.
 
An undervalued rupee can make Indian exports more competitive because Indian goods and services become cheaper for overseas buyers. It can also help sectors that earn in foreign currencies, such as information technology and other export-oriented industries.

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However, a weaker rupee can make imports such as crude oil, electronics and other foreign goods more expensive, which may add to inflation if the trend continues.
 

Why RBI Guv's remarks matter

 
Malhotra’s statement is significant since serving RBI governors generally avoid publicly assigning a fair value to the currency during periods of market volatility. A Bloomberg report described his assessment as a "rare public assertion" because the RBI traditionally refrains from commenting directly on whether the rupee is overvalued or undervalued.
 

Why does the rupee’s valuation matter for India?

 
A weaker rupee can make Indian goods and services cheaper for foreign buyers, improving export competitiveness. It also increases the rupee value of overseas earnings for export-oriented sectors such as information technology and pharmaceuticals.
 
However, India depends heavily on imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery and fertilisers. A persistently weak currency raises import costs, squeezes companies that rely on foreign inputs and can eventually push up consumer prices.
 
This imported-inflation risk is central to the RBI’s policy calculations. If higher costs become broad-based, the Monetary Policy Committee may have less room to support economic growth through lower interest rates.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Indian rupee BS Web Reports Indian Economy

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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