Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Grip Invest launches first privately placed Rs 10,000 face value bonds

Grip Invest launches first privately placed Rs 10,000 face value bonds

One part of the issuance worth Rs 6.5 crore was launched on the Grip platform, which was fully subscribed, said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & Group CEO, Grip

Bond market

Photo: Shutterstock

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alternative investment platform Grip Invest on Tuesday announced the launch of India's first-ever privately placed Rs 10,000 face value investment-grade bond. Akara Capital Advisors, in partnership with Grip, plans to raise Rs 20 crore through the issuance of bonds maturing in 18 months at a return of 14 per cent.

One part of the issuance worth Rs 6.5 crore was launched on the Grip platform, which was fully subscribed, said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & Group CEO, Grip.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In July of the current year, markets regulator Sebi cut the face value of debt securities to Rs 10,000 from Rs 100,000. The move is expected to make bond investments more appealing and attainable for a broader spectrum of retail investors. Sebi has also standardised the record date to 15 days prior to any interest payment or redemption date. Previously, the date for determining who is eligible to receive interest or principal repayments on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) (record date) could differ depending on the issuer.

“The broader accessibility that this bond option offers is a turning point for the bond market. Historically, Rs 1,000 bonds were offered only by a limited number of companies. However, with Sebi's recent decision to reduce the minimum face value to Rs 10,000 for privately placed bonds, we see a unique opportunity for the market to expand. This is expected to make bond supply go 100 times, along with greater diversity of risk-reward, resulting in an influx of retail investors that aim for high yields, boosting overall liquidity of the bond market as well as stimulating active trading in the secondary market,” said Aggarwal.

In October 2022, Sebi had reduced the face value of corporate bonds to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

Typically, corporate bond investments in India have been inaccessible to many retail investors due to the high minimum investment threshold. With most corporate bonds requiring a face value of Rs 100,000, this substantial entry point effectively excludes smaller investors who may be interested in the advantages these bonds offer.

Also Read

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Gwalior to host third RIC on Wednesday, aims to attract investment

Stock market

Rothschild to boost its ECM, debt businesses in India as deals heat up

Ultratech Cement

UltraTech Cement raises $500 mn through sustainability-linked loans

SEBI

Capitalmind gets Sebi's in-principle approval to launch MF business

investments, mutual funds

Map for new investors; Southern food charm: Top personal finance stories

Topics : Investment Bonds India bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon