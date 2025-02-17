Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / ICSI, ICMAI demand expansion of accountant's definition in I-T Bill

ICSI, ICMAI demand expansion of accountant's definition in I-T Bill

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), both set up under Acts of Parliament, have demanded that their members be treated as accountant

auditing

ICSI has around 75,000 members while ICMAI has about 1 lakh members. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apex bodies of company secretaries and cost accountants have urged the government to include these professionals under the definition of 'accountant' in the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), both set up under Acts of Parliament, have demanded that their members be treated as accountant in the bill. They come under the corporate affairs ministry.  ALSO READ: I-T Bill 2025: Deduction of SSY, NPS, EPF & ELSS now fall under section 123

ICSI has around 75,000 members while ICMAI has about 1 lakh members.

In a release on Monday, ICSI said that company secretaries should be included in the definition of 'accountant' as outlined in Section 515(3)(b) of the bill.

 

"The omission is seen as a missed opportunity in recognising company secretary's vital role in the financial and compliance landscape of the country," the release said.

Also Read

As climate change plays out and India prepares to transition towards lower carbon emissions and a greener economy, a range of challenges needs to be addressed. One such area is the impact on government revenues. An inordinately high proportion of sta

ICAI seeks tax benefits to promote climate change mitigation strategies

Audit

ICAI cannot issue standards on quality management: SG Tushar Mehta to NFRA

ICAI India

ICAI CA Final Result 2024 released today; here's how to check and download

Byju's

ICAI prez: Disciplinary committee probing Byju's auditing 'lapses'

ICAI India

ICAI expects to finalise int'l networking guidelines for CA firms this FY

According to the institute, it remains committed to advocating for the recognition of company secretaries as integral professionals in the taxation system and looks forward to a positive response from the government in this regard.

ICSI President Dhananjay Shukla said that to cater to this need for a large pool of qualified professionals who can ensure compliance with tax regulations, it is imperative that company secretaries be included in the definition of 'accountant' in the bill.

In a message on ICMAI website, its president Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak said the institute's council is fully seized of the issue.

"This is contrary to the assurance given to us that a level-playing field will be provided to all professionals.

"Your council is in touch with policy makers and a road map will be shared with you for your valuable inputs," he said in the message.

Nayak also assured the members that the institute will not leave any stone unturned to "represent our profession strongly and push for our legitimate position in the statute".

There was no immediate comment from the finance ministry on the two institute's demands.

The bill, which seeks to achieve tax certainty by minimising the scope of litigation and fresh interpretation, was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week and was referred to a 31-member select committee.

The panel is mandated to submit its report by the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The ongoing Budget Session will conclude on April 4 and the Monsoon session may commence in the third week of July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Pankaj Chaudhary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Indian economy delivering good returns on investments: FM Sitharaman

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Increase in deposit insurance under consideration: DFS secy Nagaraju

PremiumRUPEE

Fintechs look beyond traditional means to scale up presence of e₹

Premiumbanks

RBI curbs on New India Co-op Bank: Deposit insurance offers silver lining

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Entire claims settled by deposit insurer was for co-op banks in FY24

Topics : chartered accountants Income Tax Act CA company secretary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon