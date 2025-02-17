Indian economy delivering good returns on investments: FM Sitharaman

The Indian economy is currently delivering good returns to investors who are booking profits, which partly explains the outflows observed in the equity market by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday at a post-Budget press conference in Mumbai.
Additionally, the finance minister highlighted that India is looking to be an investor-friendly country. As a result, the government has taken several measures in the past few years for the rationalisation of customs duties.
“FIIs also go out when they are in a position to book profits. The Indian economy has an environment today wherein investments are yielding good results and profit booking is happening,” Sitharaman said.
Since October last year, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold around Rs 2 trillion worth of Indian equities, and markets have come off their highs as a result. FPIs have sold over $10 billion (more than Rs 97,000 crore) worth of Indian equities in the first six weeks of 2025.
The sell-off has been driven by a combination of slowing corporate earnings and shifts in US policy, which have made US debt securities more attractive and strengthened the dollar.
Increased selling by FPIs has driven the benchmark Sensex down by approximately 12 per cent from its all-time high at the end of September.
Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said FIIs keep moving up and down depending on where they want to park themselves.
“It is not true that the FPIs are moving from one emerging market to another. Whenever there is global uncertainty, they tend to go back where they came from—the US. In terms of resilience, Indian markets have held,” he said, adding that in real terms, the Indian economy remains the fastest-growing large economy.
“The Indian economy will continue to grow despite global headwinds. We have to face the global headwinds, and we are in a strong position to face them,” Pandey said.
FPI outflows and global factors
FPI outflows commenced in October 2024, initially triggered by China's stimulus measures designed to revitalise its struggling economy. The subsequent election of Donald Trump as US president exacerbated global concerns, as his campaign promises were perceived as potentially disruptive to the global economic order. This shift in sentiment diminished the attractiveness of emerging markets and simultaneously increased demand for US debt securities.
Inflation and tariffs
Speaking on the impact of US President Trump’s remarks on reciprocal tariffs, Sitharaman said, “For the last two years, India has taken several measures and is continuing to take measures, even in this Budget, for the rationalisation of customs duty and its application. Safeguard duties and anti-dumping duties that we levy are also being periodically reviewed.”
“This Budget has shown that there is a major step forward in terms of reforming India’s customs duty and the regime that governs it. We are building to be an investor-friendly country, and as a result, the duty cuts and the rationalisation that are being announced are part of a continuing process,” Sitharaman added.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump, and both leaders agreed to begin negotiations and finalise a “mutually beneficial” bilateral trade agreement (BTA) within the next seven to eight months.
“Both the US and India have agreed to have a bilateral trade agreement by fall. The statement also highlights the reciprocal measures on both sides that have been taken to facilitate each other’s trade,” Pandey said on the issue of reciprocal tariffs.
“We have done a lot of rationalisation. On industrial goods, out of 8,000 tariff lines, about 6,000 tariff lines are below 10 per cent. The first thirty of the most important US imports into India have a duty rate ranging from nil to 0.5 to 2.5 per cent, and so on. There would be only a very few items where there would be a higher duty. These things will be highlighted during negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement,” Pandey said.
Separately, commenting on inflation, Sitharaman said, “Inflation has been well within a certain band, and the last declared numbers have shown that it has come down very close to 4 per cent.”
“Inflation is being monitored regularly, both from the supply side and by the RBI from the monetary side. That is one of the reasons why the RBI has chosen to cut interest rates after nearly four to five years. For inflation management, supply-side measures and the RBI’s monetary policy are working in sync to favour growth in the country,” she added.
Earlier this month, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent, against the backdrop of easing inflation and slowing economic growth, marking the first interest rate reduction by the central bank in almost five years.
The RBI has retained the inflation forecast for FY25 at 4.8 per cent and projected headline inflation to average 4.2 per cent in FY26. The central bank has projected a 6.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for FY26.