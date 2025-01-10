Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / In month since the change of guard at RBI, rupee's volatility picks up

In month since the change of guard at RBI, rupee's volatility picks up

The dollar-rupee pair's 1-month daily realized volatility touched a near-six-month high late in December while implied volatility, a gauge of future expectations, rose to 3.5%

Sanjay Malhotra

(Photo: PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee's volatility picked up in the one month following the change of guard at the Reserve Bank of India, and analysts reckon that the central bank will be taking a more flexible approach to managing the exchange rate.

Since career bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra took charge as the RBI chief on Dec. 10, replacing Shaktikanta Das, the rupee has declined by more than 1% against the dollar and gauges that measure its volatility have nudged higher.

The dollar-rupee pair's 1-month daily realized volatility touched a near-six-month high late in December while implied volatility, a gauge of future expectations, rose to 3.5%, its highest since August 2023.

 

The 1-month realized volatility had sunk to an over-20-year low in the middle of 2024.

That tranquil run is unlikely to be repeated, analysts said, with the central bank's capacity to intervene in the forex markets challenged by multiple headwinds.

Also Read

KredX

Supply chain platform KredX secures RBI's approval to launch TReDS platform

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI announces names of winners of 3rd edition of Global Hackathon

rbi

RBI's new 15-day credit reporting rule: What it means for your credit score

RBI

RBI releases master direction on reporting of customers credit information

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

"The RBI has demonstrated higher tolerance for a weaker INR in the last few weeks. We think the RBI will now use its ammunition more judiciously given the high level of uncertainty," Standard Chartered Bank said in a note on Friday, lowering its rupee forecast to 86.25 by March 2025 from 84.50 earlier.

ANZ Bank is more pessimistic, calling for the rupee to decline to 88 by March, while pointing out that "greater flexibility (for USD/INR) is inevitable".

The calls for higher flexibility and a weaker rupee come amid India's foreign exchange reserves declining over $64 billion from their record high in September on persistent dollar-selling interventions.

The rupee was slightly weaker at 85.88 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after slipping to an all-time low of 85.9325 in the previous session.

Traders are already sensing the change with many pointing to a "tactical shift" in the way the RBI intervenes.

While the central bank "stubbornly defended levels before, it seems more focused on preventing runaway moves now while allowing wider intraday ranges," a senior trader at a state-run bank said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SBI Chairman C S Setty at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

SBI proposes common mechanism to track SME fund usage for better pricing

GST

Tech glitch causes GST filing delay; taxpayers call for deadline extension

Bank

Recovery agents are in demand as banks' unsecured loan stress rises

NBFC

Cease & desist: Reserve Bank of India's quick shift on NBFC curbs

MFI

ARCs open to acquiring non-performing MFI loans, but only at right price

Topics : RBI Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon