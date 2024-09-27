Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / In unsecured loans pie, middle-layer NBFCs take the largest slice

In unsecured loans pie, middle-layer NBFCs take the largest slice

Their share was 27.3 in end-December 2023, according to central bank's data

Illustration

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the middle-layer had the highest share of unsecured loans, at 27.3 per cent, followed by those in the upper layer at 24.3 per cent at end-December 2023, according to a paper in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) September bulletin.

This still marks a reduction in both classes of NBFCs respective shares from December 2022 at 31.7 per cent and 22.9 per cent. This is for the first time that the granular details of the break up among NBFCs layers after the central bank upped the risk weighting on unsecured credit by 25 per cent in November 2023. In January 2021, the central bank had come up with a four-tired NBFC structure: base layer, middle layer, upper layer and top layer.
 

Chart

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp







Chart

Also Read

nbfc stocks

NBFCs diversify funding sources amid increased lending risk weights

PremiumThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought granular data from select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on their loan book growth.

RBI seeks granular data from NBFCs, wants to check lending standards

PremiumMaritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

Maritime Development Fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push

Airtel

Airtel Finance offers FD service, partners with NBFCs, small finance banks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI cancels registration of Margdarshak Financial Services over high NPAs

Topics : NBFCs Unsecured lending Financial markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon