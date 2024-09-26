Nearly 63% of investors on the Grip Invest platform are millennials

About 63 per cent of all investors on the Grip Invest platform are millennials, said Grip Invest in a report.

Grip Invest is a digital investment platform for high-yield, non-market-linked investments for retail customers. According to the report, female participation in corporate bonds on its platform has increased by 52 per cent in 2024 on a year-on-year basis. Additionally, the report revealed that average investment in corporate bonds on its platform has increased by 1.8 times from the previous year.

Overall, corporate bond investments on its platform saw a 200 per cent rise, reaching Rs 450 crore in 2024.