Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's 10-year bond yield flat as debt supply, rupee decline hurts

India's 10-year bond yield flat as debt supply, rupee decline hurts

Heavy supply from states and the upcoming central government supply also curbed any movement in the longer-duration bond yields

Bonds

The 10-year yield was at 6.7065 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7036 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended largely unchanged on Tuesday on supply pressure and as the local currency plunged, while the shorter-duration bond yields continued to decline after the central bank's infusion of liquidity banking system. 
The 10-year yield was at 6.7065 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7036 per cent.  ALSO READ: India short bond yields dip as RBI's liquidity infusion plan aids sentiment 
"Strong depreciation in the rupee has sparked concerns," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank. "The market is closely watching how the RBI is intervening, and how it will impact liquidity deficit." The rupee ended 0.6 per cent lower against the dollar at 87.21, its biggest single-session decline in three weeks. 
 
Dash expects the benchmark yield to mostly trade sideways in the near term. 

Also Read

Bonds

India short bond yields dip as RBI's liquidity infusion plan aids sentiment

PremiumBonds

Amid hardening of yields, REC and IIFCL do not raise full quantum

Bonds

Govt bond yields edge higher as investors grapple with policy setback

Bonds

Govt bond yields slip on signs of gradual tariff approach from Trump

Bonds

Bond yields drop 6 bps to 6.75% on RBI's daily VRR auction assurance

"Yields will remain range-bound in March as traders will wait for RBI policy and will move in tandem with the US yields," Dash said. 
Heavy supply from states and the upcoming central government supply also curbed any movement in the longer-duration bond yields. States raised Rs 41,050 crore ($4.71 billion) through the sale of securities on Tuesday, and New Delhi is set to raise Rs 32,000 crore via debt sale on Friday. 
The supply comes at a time when investors are wary of adding more long-duration debt to their portfolios. 
Shorter-duration bond yields, on the other hand, were lower as the central bank's $10 billion buy/sell swap scheduled for later this week is set to add around Rs 87,000 crore into the banking system for a period of three years. 
Liquidity infusion in the banking system typically boosts demand for bonds of up five-year maturities. 
Since mid-January, the RBI has infused more than Rs 3.6 trillion into the banking system through a combination of open market and secondary market bond purchases, six-month dollar-rupee buy/sell swap and early-April maturity repos.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI partly dials back strict loan rules for micro credit, non-bank lenders

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Microfinance loans shrink 3.5% to Rs 3.85 trillion in December: MFIN data

US dollar indian rupee

Amid US tariff threats, rupee falls 51 paise to end at 87.23 against dollar

insolvency

Centre considers to revamp bankruptcy laws amid low recovery rates

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade

Topics : Bond Yields Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon