Home / Finance / News / PFRDA to expand NPS coverage, targets agri sector and gig workers

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage, targets agri sector and gig workers

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann says the regulator aims to extend pension coverage through FPOs, self-help groups and fintech tie-ups, and may allow gold and silver investments

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) plans to expand pension coverage in India by focusing on the agriculture sector, self-help groups (SHGs), and gig workers, Chairman S Ramann said on Wednesday at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.
 
The regulator is also examining the possibility of allowing pension funds to invest in commodities such as gold and silver, pending approval from its internal committee.
 
Expanding NPS reach to agriculture and informal sectors
 
“We have been very conservative with investment guidelines. Pension funds, including those under other regulators, have now requested that commodities be brought within the fold of these investment norms,” Ramann said.
 
 
On PFRDA’s goal of reaching 100 million customers in the next 24 months, he said, “We have a clear roadmap. We have drawn out four verticals to go deep into, and the agriculture sector is one of them. There are over 50,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and many institutional systems like SHGs that want to improve their own savings and future.”

PFRDA aims to access the agriculture sector through FPOs, each comprising 300–500 members, and expand its reach beyond the formal, organised workforce. Ramann said the regulator wants people to diversify their pension portfolios and hold multiple schemes over long periods — ideally 15 years or more — to fully benefit from the power of compounding.
 
Focus on gig and platform workers
 
PFRDA is also exploring innovative pension models for platform and gig workers, who currently lack long-term savings options. The regulator is working on flexible pension schemes tailored to this segment.
 
“We have already built a flexible architecture within the National Pension System (NPS), allowing for interoperability and portability. The key challenge now is distribution. We need more people to be aware of NPS and able to access it — especially through fintech platforms with large customer bases,” Ramann said.
 
Fintech integration and simplified onboarding
 
The regulator is also working to simplify onboarding processes for informal and platform workers — such as those associated with Uber or Urban Company — by streamlining Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.
 
Ramann said that while the NPS remains a strong long-term product, the biggest challenge lies in distribution. “The fintech industry can play a critical role in reaching a large and diverse customer base,” he added.
 
PFRDA is collaborating with banks, fintech firms, and digital platforms to integrate NPS into their systems and expand pension access across sectors.
 

Topics : PFRDA increases incentives PFRDA NPS scheme

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

