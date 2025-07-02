Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Bank cuts lending rate for one year maturity by 5 bps to 9%

Indian Bank cuts lending rate for one year maturity by 5 bps to 9%

Besides, the Chennai-based bank has announced the complete waiver of minimum balance charges across all Savings Bank accounts, effective July 7, 2025

Photo: Freepik

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most customer loans such as auto, personal and home loans are priced. Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for one year maturity by 5 basis points to 9 per cent.

The new rate will be effective from July 3, Indian Bank said in a statement.

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most customer loans such as auto, personal and home loans are priced.

Reinforcing its commitment to affordable credit, the bank has announced a reduction of 5 basis points in its one-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR), bringing it down to 9 per cent, it said. 

 

This reduction will directly benefit borrowers with a lower interest rate on loans, it said.

Also Read

PremiumBinod Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Chennai-based Indian Bank

Focus areas will be retail penetration, MSMEs: Indian Bank's Binod Kumar

Indian bank

Earn up to 7.65% with Indian Bank's IND SECURE FD: Offer ends in Sept

Small savings, rate cuts

Dividend, stock split: Asian Paints, Indian Bank & 3 others to go ex-date

PremiumIndian Bank

This PSU bank stock hit all-time high today; up 19% this year, what next?

Indian bank

Indian Bank launches new savings accounts for NRIs with global access

Besides, the Chennai-based bank has announced the complete waiver of minimum balance charges across all Savings Bank accounts, effective July 7, 2025.

This move is aimed at fostering financial inclusion and making banking more accessible and affordable for all sections of society, it said. 

This decision is set to benefit a vast spectrum of Indian Bank account holders, ranging from students and senior citizens to small business owners and rural customers, it said.

The waiver is expected to encourage more individuals, especially those from underserved communities, to enter the formal banking system, it added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

More VRRRs likely as banking system liquidity surplus hits ₹3.13 trn

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

RBI DG Rao asks credit info firms to switch to real-time data reporting

tax, CBDT

CBDT raises cost inflation index to 376 for FY26 to ease capital gains tax

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank appoints two independent directors, senior executives

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI panel likely to recommend govt retain current 4% inflation target

Topics : Indian Bank Banking Industry MCLR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon