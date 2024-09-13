Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.91 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.91 against US dollar during early trade

Forex traders said the rupee continues to trade within a tight range, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is maintaining a firm grip

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation in August inched up to 3.65 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 83.91 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday supported by weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and significant foreign fund inflows.
Forex traders said the rupee continues to trade within a tight range, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is maintaining a firm grip on the domestic currency.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.92, then inched further to touch 83.91, registering a rise of 5 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the local unit settled 3 paise higher at 83.96 against the US dollar.
 
"The Indian rupee appears to be moving in its own orbit, refusing to appreciate and continuing to trade within a tight range, as the RBI maintains a firm grip on the domestic currency. In the near-term, the rupee is expected to trade within a narrow band of 83.80 to 84.05, while the medium-term outlook slightly broadens the range to 83.70 to 84.05," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.30 per cent to 101.06 points.

More From This Section

PremiumFintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

How insurance industry is adopting technology to assist customers

PremiumInternational students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

Education loan book of NBFCs to cross Rs 60,000 cr but growth slowing

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Private sector needs to step up infrastructure investment: DFS secy

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

NaBFID should become self-sustainable, not rely on govt: RBI dy governor

HDFC Bank

HDFC in talks with int'l banks to offload $1 bn in loans to cut credit book

Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.49 per cent to USD 72.34 per barrel in futures trade.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 114.32 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 82,848.39 points, while the Nifty was down 39.70 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 25,349.20 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 7,695.00 crore, according to exchange data.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation in August inched up to 3.65 per cent, though vegetables and pulses witnessed price rise in double digits, according to official data released on Thursday.
India's industrial production output decelerated to 4.8 per cent year-on-year in July 2024, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing and mining sectors, as per official data released on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI likely selling dollars to hold rupee above key support level: Traders

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Dwindling hopes of 50 bps Fed rate cut may push rupee to all-time low

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 5 Rs

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early hours today

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee flat as markets expect RBI support; other Asian currencies slip

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

US slowdown impact: Rupee may dip on risk aversion; Fed uncertainty remains

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee US Dollar Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromePN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon