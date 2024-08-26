Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Indian bonds, rupee to gain after Powell greenlights interest rate cuts

Indian bonds, rupee to gain after Powell greenlights interest rate cuts

Most Asian currencies also gained, aided by broad-based weakness in the greenback, as market participants positioned for the start of interest rate cuts in the United States

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Investors will pay attention to U.S. GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data due this week for cues on the future path of policy rates Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee and government bond prices are expected to gain this week, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts.

The rupee closed at 83.89 per dollar on Friday, up slightly week-on-week.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Most Asian currencies also gained, aided by broad-based weakness in the greenback, as market participants positioned for the start of interest rate cuts in the United States.
 
"The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said in a highly anticipated speech on Friday. "We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions." The dollar index fell 0.7% on Friday to its lowest level since December, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 rose by more than 1%, each.
 
Investors have fully priced in a rate cut in September, with a total of little over 100 basis points (bps) of rate cuts expected in 2024.
 
The rupee is likely to appreciate this week, aided by a weaker dollar but will likely find resistance at 83.70, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.
 

More From This Section

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve

US Federal Reserve preferred price gauge is set to reinforce rate cuts

PremiumThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) diktat that credit information companies' (CICs) data be updated on a fortnightly basis (15th and last day of the month) will reshape the manner in which credit is dispensed and monitored. It takes off from the Aditya

Shaping a better tomorrow: Loan distribution set for major overhaul

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM tells officers to effectively implement GST, keep positive attitude

Premiuminsolvency

Ibbi guidelines for CoC need monitoring mechanism, say IBC experts

GIFT City

'Domestic family offices not stopped from setting up funds in GIFT City'

Inflows related to the rebalancing of MSCI equity indexes are also expected to support the rupee this week.
 
The rebalancing, effective on Friday, is expected to draw inflows of $2.7 to $3 billion, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's estimates.
 
Investors will pay attention to U.S. GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data due this week for cues on the future path of policy rates.
 
The 10-year U.S. yield eased to 3.80% after the speech, as traders are not yet fully convinced about a 50-bps move next month.
 
A 50-bps cut would look less likely if the unemployment rate drops back this month, which is possible given the role that temporary factors played in driving it higher in July, Capital Economics said.
India's 10-year government bond yield, which fell one basis point last week to 6.8591%, should move in a 6.82% to 6.88% range this week.
 
Bond market participants have been hunting for strong directional triggers and have shrugged off minutes of the latest Fed and Reserve Bank of India meetings.
 
The RBI last week reiterated its commitment to meet 4%inflation target on a durable basis before moving towards rate cuts, but has allowed banking system liquidity to remain in a comfortable surplus throughout August, aiding softer yields.
 
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership continues to pencil in a rate cut in India in February, and another in April-June, with scope for deeper easing emerging if a U.S. 'hard landing' scenario gains traction or domestic data undershoots materially.

Also Read

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee to inch up, traders await cues from Powell on interest rate cuts

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee dips, forward premiums rise as Fed rate cuts appear nearly certain

Rupee

Rupee depreciates by 7 paise to 83.84 against US dollar in early trade

Indian Rupee

Rupee worst performer among Asian peers over August despite mild rise

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee turns flat at 83.87 against US dollar in today's early trade

Topics : Indian rupee Dollar Jerome Powell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon