Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Rupee to inch up, traders await cues from Powell on interest rate cuts

Rupee to inch up, traders await cues from Powell on interest rate cuts

The rupee has been a laggard in Asia, not benefitting from the increased confidence of the Fed cutting rates at each of the remaining three meetings this year

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Friday, with traders awaiting possible cues from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the extent and timing of interest rate cuts.
The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.92 to the U.S. dollar compared with the close of 83.9525 in the previous session.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For a large part of this month, the rupee has been holding near 84, except for a brief respite when it managed to hit 83.75.
The Reserve Bank of India has intervened regularly to make sure the local currency does not weaken past 84.
"The 84-handle will definitely be at risk on Monday morning, depending on the way markets react to Powell's comments," a currency trader at a bank said.
"I doubt the RBI will be that resolute in defending 84 on Monday if post Powell's comments, we see the dollar ripping higher."

More From This Section

PremiumFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

What US Fed does today, world central banks need not do tomorrow

Premiumfdi, fema, fpi

Fema tweaks on the cards to allow FPIs to seamlessly access FDI route

PremiumGST

GST rate panel for keeping current 4-slab tax structure 'for now'

digital payment

Despite operational risks, data shows digital payments cruising ahead

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI alters rules to allow e-mandate for auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC

The rupee has been a laggard in Asia, not benefitting from the increased confidence of the Fed cutting rates at each of the remaining three meetings this year.
Powell, in his speech at Jackson Hole later in the day, is expected to reinforce that interest rates are coming. Powell's comments at Jackson Hole in the past have provided cues on where rates are headed.
We expect Powell to express "a bit more confidence" in the inflation outlook and to put a bit more emphasis on downside risks in the labour market than in his press conference after the July Fed meeting, Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"A speech along these lines would be consistent with our forecast of a string of three consecutive 25 bps cuts in September, November, and December," the investment bank said.
Investors are more optimistic than Goldman Sachs, pricing in a total of 100 basis rates from September to December.
 

Also Read

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee dips, forward premiums rise as Fed rate cuts appear nearly certain

Rupee

Rupee depreciates by 7 paise to 83.84 against US dollar in early trade

Indian Rupee

Rupee worst performer among Asian peers over August despite mild rise

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee turns flat at 83.87 against US dollar in today's early trade

Indian Rupee

Rupee expected to underperform regional peers amid dollar's slide

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee Rupee US Fed rates US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon