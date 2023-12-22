Sensex (    %)
                        
All about profit booking, picking blazers: Top personal finance stories

This week we write about how to plan profit booking and getting the best look in blazers

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Profit booking must match financial goal.

Amid the surge in the Indian equity market this year, particularly in the mid- and small-cap segments, numerous investors are contemplating profit booking. The challenge lies in finding the right equilibrium between market trends and individual financial objectives. Read this week’s lead article by Bindisha Sarang for tactics on intelligent profit booking.
This week’s second feature, by Namrata Kohli, takes an in-depth look at the transformative power of men’s blazers. It highlights the ability of a well-tailored blazer to uplift any casual outfit and offers guidance on selecting the ideal blazer. Alongside, it includes essential tips for the care and maintenance of these fashion staples.

Those with an investment horizon spanning one to three years and seeking a liquid, low-risk option, should explore the short-duration debt fund category. Look up Morningstar’s review of HDFC Short-Term Debt Fund, which holds a four-star rating.

After retirement, replacing your regular salary with a consistent cash flow becomes crucial. An annuity, also known as a pension plan, is an excellent product designed to fulfil this need. To get a clear understanding of the investment required and the steady income they can provide, look up Policybazaar’s comprehensive table on pension plans.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

Rs 8,182.7 crore raised via IPOs in December

As many as 11 companies raised Rs 8,182.7 crore in December 2023 through initial public offerings (IPOs). This is the second-best December for IPOs since 1996. In December 2021, 11 companies had raised Rs 9,534 crore.

Several factors have contributed to the strength of the primary market. The US Federal Reserve has signaled that rate cuts are likely to begin next year. It has hinted at three rate cuts.

Sentiment within the primary market was also buoyed by the ruling BJP's victory in three assembly elections.

Foreign portfolio investments coming into India have also been strong in recent months. Investors should exercise a few precautions when betting their money on new offerings. One, they should be wary about the valuation of the stock and should compare it with the valuations of listed peers.

Another issue to be wary of is that less information is available about these new offerings compared to companies that have been listed on the exchanges for several years and have been tracked by analysts.
First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

