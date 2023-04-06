Latest Live: RBI to announce outcome of Monetary Policy Committee at 10 am

close

RBI to announce outcome of Monetary Policy Committee at 10 am

Catch all the updates of the live address by Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das on the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee on repo rate

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
meetings at 10 am today, followed by a press conference at noon.

The RBI may announce a hike in repo rate today after a three-day meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Finance ministry officials are of the view that the RBI should prioritise bringing inflation down within the mandated range of 2-6 per cent, even if economic growth is adversely impacted in the process.
 
“The central bank should focus on combating inflation until it is within the tolerance level of 6 per cent, even if it pares (down) growth,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

RBI started its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on April 3, April 5 and April 6.

There are total six bi-monthly reviews of monetary policy by the central bank in a year. 
 
The last MPC meet of the RBI  was in early February, in which the central bank decided to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent in order to manage inflation.

Today, RBI is expected to hike interest rate by 25 bps to fight inflation

 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das | MPC meet | finance | RBI Policy | RBI repo rate | RBI monetary policy | RBI

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Business Standard
