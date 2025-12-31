Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Microfin borrower indebtedness rises marginally in Sept after two-year dip

Microfin borrower indebtedness rises marginally in Sept after two-year dip

RBI's Financial Stability Report shows microfinance borrower indebtedness edged up in September 2025 after a two-year decline, even as credit and active borrowers fell in H1 FY26

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Credit to the microfinance sector declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, falling 9.3 per cent in the first half of FY26, with total active borrowers in the sector decreasing by 78 lakh.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After declining consistently over the last two years, borrower indebtedness in the microfinance sector, measured as the share of borrowers availing loans from three or more lenders, rose marginally in September 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Wednesday.
 
What does the RBI say about stress in the microfinance sector? 
In the report, the RBI said: “Though there has been consolidation in the microfinance sector, some stress persists and requires close monitoring.”
 
How did credit and borrower numbers in microfinance change in H1 FY26? 
Credit to the microfinance sector declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, falling 9.3 per cent in the first half of FY26, with total active borrowers in the sector decreasing by 78 lakh. Bank credit to the sector, which forms 47.7 per cent of total credit outstanding to the sector, contracted by 10.6 per cent during the same period.
 

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI warns of risks in bank-NBFC interlinkages, asset concentration

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI flags unsecured loans dominance in fintechs' expanding loan book

Insurance, Insurance sector

High distribution costs limit insurance coverage, says RBI in FSR report

Stablecoins

RBI flags stablecoin risks, urges countries to prioritise CBDCs over crypto

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Credit growth nears 12% as deposit growth slows to 9.35% till Dec 15

 
How did NBFC and NBFC-MFI lending trends and credit costs move? 
Combined credit from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and NBFC-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to the microfinance sector, which comprises 51.2 per cent of total credit outstanding to the sector, contracted by 8.5 per cent in H1 FY26. The credit cost of NBFC-MFIs rose sharply from 4.4 per cent in September 2023 to 15.5 per cent in September 2025, due to higher risk provisions and write-offs.
 
What did MFIN report on the microfinance loan book in Q2 FY26? 
According to a recent report by the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), the gross loan portfolio of microfinance lenders dropped 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.39 trillion in Q2 FY26 due to funding constraints, leading to nearly 5 million borrowers exiting formal credit.
 
What does the data show on asset quality in microfinance? 
In terms of asset quality, the ratio of stressed assets (31–180 days past due) has been declining for three successive quarters. “Asset quality is showing signs of improvement with the ratio of stressed assets declining in three successive quarters,” the report said.
 
What steps did SROs take to curb stress in microfinance lending? 
Earlier in the year, the two self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for the microfinance sector — MFIN and Sa-Dhan — tightened norms for their members to reduce stress in the sector, imposing a Rs 2,00,000 limit on loans and capping the number of lenders per borrower at three. The SROs also requested their members to stop lending to delinquent borrowers with defaults of over Rs 3,000 for 60 days, instead of 90 days earlier.

More From This Section

FDI

Finance ministry notifies rules to enable 100% FDI in insurance sector

Rupee

Rupee enters 2026 on back foot after worst annual drop in 3 years

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

2025: Year of big-bang reforms aimed at ease of doing business in financepremium

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

DFS pushes digitisation, reforms to speed up recoveries through DRTs

NPS, Pension

Housing top reason for partial withdrawals under NPS in FY25: PFRDA

Topics : microfinance industry Microfinance RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon