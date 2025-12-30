Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Housing leads NPS partial withdrawals in FY25: PFRDA annual report

Housing leads NPS partial withdrawals in FY25: PFRDA annual report

Housing-related needs accounted for the highest number of partial withdrawal requests under the National Pension System in FY25, with Rs 1,327.91 crore withdrawn, PFRDA data show

NPS, Pension

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The highest number of requests under the National Pension System (NPS) in FY25 were reported for the purchase or construction of a residential house, with 172,625 requests, of which 155,236 were settled, involving partial withdrawals of Rs 1,327.91 crore, according to data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) annual report released this month.
 
Recently, in a gazetted notification, the PFRDA said that while the existing provision allowing partial withdrawal for the purchase or construction of a residential house — provided the subscriber does not already own a house other than ancestral property — has been retained, it has now been explicitly clarified as a one-time withdrawal. Further, the scope of withdrawals for medical needs has been significantly widened, with the earlier restriction to a specified list of critical illnesses replaced by a broader allowance for medical treatment or hospitalisation of the subscriber, spouse, children, or parents, without prescribing any specific disease list.
 
 
What were the other major reasons for NPS partial withdrawals in FY25?
 
This was followed by withdrawals for higher education of children, including legally adopted children, where 30,051 requests were reported and 25,962 were settled, amounting to Rs 204.31 crore.
 
Requests for treatment of specified illnesses stood at 29,268, with 27,174 cases settled, involving Rs 215.88 crore. Withdrawals to meet medical and incidental expenses arising from disability or incapacitation accounted for 18,107 requests, with 14,695 settlements, amounting to Rs 103.98 crore. For the marriage of children, including legally adopted children, 14,494 requests were reported and 12,742 were settled, involving Rs 107 crore.

What changes has PFRDA made to partial withdrawal rules?
 
The PFRDA has also made changes to its partial withdrawal rules. Purposes such as “skill development, re-skilling or self-development activities, as well as establishing a start-up or own venture, have been removed from the eligible list,” the notification said.
 
Notably, lower volumes were observed for skill development, re-skilling and other self-development activities, where 6,133 requests were reported and 4,296 were settled, involving Rs 29.08 crore. Withdrawals for establishing one’s own venture or start-up remained limited, with 1,060 requests, 943 settlements, and an amount of Rs 5.74 crore.
 
How many partial withdrawal requests were processed in FY25?
 
A total of 271,738 partial withdrawal requests were reported during FY25, of which 241,048 were settled, involving an aggregate amount of Rs 1,993.89 crore.
 
Partial withdrawal under the NPS architecture is governed by Section 20(2)(b) of the PFRDA Act, 2013, which enables subscribers to access up to 25 per cent of their contribution before exit, subject to defined conditions.
 
“This provision is intended to offer financial flexibility to subscribers for specific life events or emergencies, without compromising long-term retirement goals,” the PFRDA annual report said.

Topics : Finance News NPS Pensions housing PFRDA

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

