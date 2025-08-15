Friday, August 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Morgan Stanley warns of NBFC earnings cuts, urges selective approach

Morgan Stanley warns of NBFC earnings cuts, urges selective approach

Morgan Stanley sees more FY26 earnings downgrades for NBFCs and advises investors to focus on stocks with strong fundamentals and valuation safety amid sector volatility

For risk-averse investors, Morgan Stanley recommends looking at defensive businesses with healthy return on equity and attractive valuations | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Morgan Stanley has reiterated its “stay selective” stance on Indian non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), cautioning that further consensus earnings downgrades are likely in FY26.
 
The global brokerage advises investors to focus on stocks offering a margin of safety in both valuations and fundamentals amid emerging volatility and sector dispersion.
 
The firm’s latest investor presentation points to early signs of volatility, with recent earnings and asset quality trends underlining the need for a cautious, bottom-up investment approach.
 
“In our March 2025 report, our view was limited upside in large-caps following substantial year-to-date rallies and better opportunities and risk-reward among select small-caps. We have seen small-caps outperform since. We continue to look for opportunities bottom up,” Morgan Stanley observed.
 
 
Following the Q4FY25 and Q1FY26 results, most NBFCs have seen downward revisions to consensus estimates — a trend the brokerage expects will persist in upcoming quarters.

“We expect further consensus EPS cuts post-Q1, especially for NBFCs where downside risks to expectations and valuations remain elevated. In this backdrop, we recommend a selective approach, with emphasis on margins of safety in earnings and valuations,” the report said.
 
Morgan Stanley is overweight on Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, Shriram Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Can Fin Homes, and PNB Housing. Among smaller caps, it prefers affordable housing financiers such as Aptus Value Housing Finance and Home First Finance for their long-term secular growth prospects and potential for re-rating.
 
The brokerage maintains an equal-weight rating on Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Aavas Financiers, Mahindra Finance, and Manappuram Finance.
 
It retains underweight calls on SBI Cards, L&T Finance, PB Fintech, MCX, and LIC Housing Finance. According to the brokerage, stress in unsecured credit remains, but personal loans are showing greater resilience compared to credit cards and microfinance, where asset quality improvement is yet to play out.
 
For risk-averse investors, Morgan Stanley recommends looking at defensive businesses with healthy return on equity and attractive valuations, citing Power Finance Corporation and REC as preferred options.
 
On the vehicle and commercial loans front, the brokerage notes early signs of stress, though it describes overall trends as manageable at this stage. 
Financial stocks under Morgan Stanley coverage
 
Oveweight Equal weight Underweight
Bajaj Finance Cholamandalam Finance SBI Cards
Aditya Birla Capital Mahindra Finance L&T Finance
Shririam Finance ICICI Pru Life LIC Housing Finance
SBI Life Aavas Financiers PB Fintech
HDFC Life Muthoot Finance MCX
PNB Housing Manappuram Finance  
Home First ICICI Lombard  
Aptus Value Niva Bupa  
Can Fin Homes Go Digit  
PFC HDFC AMC  
REC    
     
Source: Morgan Stanley report
 

Topics : Morgan Stanley NBFCs Non-Banking Finance Companies

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

