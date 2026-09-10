PFRDA forms panel to work on guaranteed pension product for non-govt sector

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has set up a committee to work towards a guaranteed-return pension scheme for the non-government sector, PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann said on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) on Thursday.

Ramann said the regulator is working with an expert panel on multiple products that will eventually lead up to a fully guaranteed offering.

"We have to work on a guaranteed return scheme, because there is a mandate within our act... The most difficult part is who is going to provide that guarantee when we create this kind of a pension product for the non-government sector. And that is really where we are working with the expert body. We've got a committee that has been set up and we're working with them. We are looking at multiple products leading up to a guaranteed product,” he said.

As an interim step, PFRDA has introduced a retirement income scheme that is not guaranteed but is designed to grow the retirement corpus more efficiently between the ages of 60 and 80, allowing subscribers to draw down monthly.

Further, Ramann said PFRDA is working on innovative bond issuances that can provide inflation-protected outcomes for the proposed guaranteed pension products, noting that annuities currently available in the market are not inflation-protected, a gap the new bonds are meant to address.

“More importantly, with the kind of guaranteed products we are working towards, we need to come up with innovative bond issuances, which can help provide for inflation protected outcomes by holding a particular bond. That is what we are working on. The guidelines will be out in a couple of days," he said.

On the proposed Swasthya scheme, Ramann said the proof of concept has seen an encouraging response, and final guidelines are expected to be released in the next couple of days. He said the product should be formally launched within about 30 days, once technology partners, the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), complete the back-end integration with health providers. Under the scheme, pension account funds can be used to pay hospital bills directly, supplemented by top-up insurance of roughly 8-10 times the subscriber's own contribution, arranged through an insurance company empanelled by the Association of NPS Intermediaries (ANPI) and the pension funds, which will act as master policyholders.

On expanding pension coverage, Ramann said the regulator's focus is on bringing India's large non-taxpaying, informal workforce, nearly 90 per cent of all working people, into the pension net through technology. He cited NPS Tatkal, run through UPI providers, and the Ministry of Labour's e-Shram database as key tools to enable quick, mobile-based account opening followed by UPI-based contributions.

On commodities, he said current investment guidelines allow pension funds to allocate up to 1 per cent to commodities like gold, with one or two funds having already done so, as part of a broader push towards asset diversification.

On new entrants, Ramann said Bank of Baroda has received in-principle approval to set up a pension fund subsidiary, taking the total to 14 pension funds once the four new entities, approved over and above the existing 10, are operational.