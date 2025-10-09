Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director from March

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director from March

Hansda, who recently returned from the IMF after serving as Senior Advisor, will head RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research from March 2025

As Executive Director, Hansda will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 3, 2025.
 
Hansda returns from IMF role to take charge at RBI 
He reported back to the RBI on October 6, 2025, after completing his deputation as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director (India), International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
As Executive Director, Hansda will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research. He is a post-graduate in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University and holds a diploma in financial services management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

