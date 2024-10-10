Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI approves Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank

RBI approves Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank

Ex-SBI Sengupta was credited for turning around IOB

Partha Sengupta

Partha Sengupta

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta as the MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank for three years, from the date of taking charge, which should not be later than November 10, the lender has informed the stock exchanges.

“The bank has received the acceptance of Sengupta on October 9, 2024, and subsequent confirmation on October 10, 2024, that he will step down from his other engagements in compliance with the terms and conditions of the prior approval for the proposed appointment as MD & CEO of the bank,” the exchange notification said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

In April this year, Bandhan founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, who was the MD & CEO, decided to hang up his boots by announcing a surprise retirement. Ratan Kumar Kesh, one of the executive directors, was appointed interim CEO.

Sengupta, who has four decades of experience in the banking industry, was groomed at SBI, where he rose to the role of deputy managing director and chief credit officer. He took charge as the MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank in July 2020. He is credited with having turned around the Chennai-based lender and brought it out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. He retired from IOB in December 2022.

“In both his stints, at SBI and at IOB, he has leveraged technology and innovation for achieving business results,” Bandhan said.

In June last year, BharatPe nominated Sengupta to the board of Unity Small Finance Bank.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks REs to conduct internal risk assessments for terror financing

asset reconstruction business

RBI asks ARCs to become members of all credit information companies

e payment, digital payment, digital wallet

UPI transactions volume increases 52% to 78.97 bn in Jan-Jun: Report

UPI

Average ticket size of transactions on UPI dips to Rs 1,478 in H1CY24

Bond market

'Buy India' sovereign bonds chorus grows as demand outpaces supply


Sengupta has worked in different geographies, across both retail and corporate banking. Some of his areas of specialisation are risk management and compliance, treasury, and human resources, among others.

Sengupta holds a B.Sc. and B.Ed. degree and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Also Read

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

RBI's caution against inflation may halt rally in FMCG stocks: Analysts

digital payment, online payment

Secure your payment: RBI launches name verification for NEFT, RTGS transfer

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI holds repo rate, adopts neutral stance, opens door for rate cut

MPC

Growth at any cost approach of some NBFCs poses risks: RBI Governor

The reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the pan

RBI's shift to neutral stance suggests rate cut likely in December

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting Bandhan Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon