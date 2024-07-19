UAE biz conglomerate introduces UPI payments across outlets countrywide

A UAE-based business conglomerate has announced the acceptance of India's Unified Payment Interface payments across its outlets in the country.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is an Indian instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016.

The inaugural transaction using UPI at the Al Maya Supermarket was conducted in the presence of the Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai, Yatin Patel.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, highlighted the convenience and benefits that UPI payments bring to Indian customers.

We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovative payment solution in the UAE. The introduction of UPI will not only enhance the shopping experience for our customers but also strengthen the economic ties between India and the UAE, Vachani said.