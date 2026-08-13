The draft, released on Wednesday for public comments by the central bank, is mildly negative for middle- and upper-layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) from a pricing-flexibility perspective, 360 ONE Capital said. However, the impact is significantly mitigated by allowing NBFCs and HFCs to continue using internal benchmarks, it said.

Under the proposed framework, floating-rate benchmarks would have to be reset at intervals of no more than three months, while non-credit-risk components of the spread cannot be revised for three years. Changes in the credit-risk premium would be permitted only when there is a change in the borrower’s credit profile following a credit review.

“The retention of internal benchmark flexibility significantly mitigates the impact,” 360 ONE Capital said, adding that it sees no material financial impact on its coverage companies. Base-layer NBFCs have also been exempted from the three-month reset and three-year spread restrictions.

Motilal Oswal said the proposed changes would improve transparency and ensure quicker transmission, with floating-rate loans required to reset within three months and MCLR calculated using a three-month moving average of the weighted cost of fresh borrowings and deposits.

Banks could be the first beneficiaries if interest rates rise over the next six to 12 months, the brokerage said, although public sector banks could face some near-term pressure as they benefited from lagged MCLR repricing.

“In the long run the difference in NIM performance across PVT and PSBs shall narrow,” Motilal Oswal said, adding that MCLR repricing would continue to depend on deposit and borrowing costs, which have declined less than the repo rate in the current cycle.

Suresh Ganapathy, MD & Head, Financial Services Research, Macquarie Capital, said basically the sum and substance of these rules are: encourage faster transmission by reducing reset periods, forced repo rate linked loans for MSMEs etc; reduce flexibility here; and standardize reset mechanisms and other procedural aspects.

He also highlighted the absence of a mandated benchmark for NBFCs as a key positive. “The good part is there is no forced benchmark for NBFCs in terms of repo rate linked loans or EBLR loans,” Ganapathy said. However, he said the requirement to keep spreads unchanged for three years would leave lenders with “limited flexibility in maneuvering”. Floating-rate loans to MSMEs would have to be linked to an external benchmark such as the repo rate, he added. Ganapathy said the proposed three-month moving average for the marginal cost of funds and the requirement for benchmark resets of no more than three months would effectively make loan-rate transmission faster.