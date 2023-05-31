RBI Dy Guv calls for better risk management, governance at banks



"Effective risk management, governance, and compliance practices are essential in safeguarding the bank's reputation, financial stability, and long-term viability," MK Jain said in a speech at the conference of directors of state-run and private banks on May 22 and May 29, respectively. The boards of Indian banks must pursue robust risk management strategies and emphasise compliance and effective governance while preparing for any potential risks, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said.



The RBI has been urging banks to adopt effective risk management practices and strengthen their governance standards to avoid financial instability. The speech was uploaded to the central bank's website on Wednesday.



Effective governance requires a competent and independent board that oversees the management by asking pertinent questions and formulating appropriate strategies while keeping in mind the risk appetite, Jain said. Earlier this week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, had flagged that it was a matter of concern that the central bank has come across gaps in governance at certain banks, which could lead to some volatility in the sector.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11 MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI



Lenders should also take a long-term view of their business and consider the impact of decisions on their financial health, reputation, and broader societal and environmental factors, the deputy governor said. The deputy governor also sought banks to ensure that their actions comply with the intended purpose and principles of regulation and not just stick to the literal or technical interpretation.