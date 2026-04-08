RBI gives relief to banks on CRAR computation and IFR requirement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday sought to give banks greater flexibility to include quarterly profits in capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) calculations irrespective of fluctuations in provisioning levels.

Under current guidelines, commercial banks can include quarterly net profits in their CRAR calculation, provided that the incremental provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) in any quarter of the previous financial year does not deviate by more than 25 per cent from the average provisioning across all four quarters.

“…it is proposed to remove the condition regarding NPA provisioning for inclusion of quarterly profits in CRAR computation,” Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI, said on Wednesday.

Essentially, banks can now include quarterly profits in CRAR without worrying about provisioning fluctuations. This relief from the central bank could improve the capital adequacy ratio for some banks.

Additionally, the RBI also proposed to dispense with the investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) requirement for commercial banks, excluding small finance banks, payment banks, and regional rural banks.

Banks currently maintain IFR as an additional buffer against depreciation in the value of their investments, subject to mark-to-market (MTM) requirements.

However, most commercial banks (except small finance banks, payment banks, and regional rural banks) already hold capital for market risk and follow updated norms for classification, valuation, and management of investments, as prescribed by the RBI.

“…in view of the developments in prudential framework over the years, it is proposed to dispense with the requirement to maintain an Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR) as an additional buffer to hedge against depreciation in the value of investments,” Governor Malhotra said.

Since these prudential safeguards are already in place, the RBI proposed removing the requirement to maintain IFR for such banks, as it is seen as an additional and somewhat redundant buffer.

The existing guidelines for other bank categories are also being revised to address the operational challenges encountered by such banks in complying with the regulatory thresholds on IFR and to harmonise instructions across bank categories, thereby enhancing regulatory clarity and consistency. Draft directions in this regard will be issued shortly for public consultation.