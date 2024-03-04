Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI prohibits IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

The Reserve Bank on Monday barred IIFL Finance with immediate effect from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans after certain material supervisory concerns were observed in its gold loan portfolio.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

"The RBI has today...directed IIFL Finance Ltd to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans or assigning/ securitising/ selling any of its gold loans," it said | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Monday barred IIFL Finance with immediate effect from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans after certain material supervisory concerns were observed in its gold loan portfolio.
IIFL Finance can, however, continue to service its existing gold loan portfolio through the usual collection and recovery processes, the RBI said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The RBI has today...directed IIFL Finance Ltd to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans or assigning/ securitising/ selling any of its gold loans," it said.
The RBI said an inspection of the company was carried out by it with reference to IIFL's financial position as of March 31, 2023.
"Certain material supervisory concerns were observed in the gold loan portfolio of the company, including serious deviations in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of the gold at the time of sanction of loans and at the time of auction upon default...," it noted.
These practices, apart from being regulatory violations, also significantly and adversely impact the interest of the customers, the central bank added.
It further said the supervisory restrictions will be reviewed upon completion of a special audit to be instituted by the RBI and after rectification by the company of the special audit findings and the findings of RBI inspection to the satisfaction of the central bank.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

10-year govt bond yield remain flat in absence of any major triggers

Powergrid board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via bonds

Rupee appreciates 4 paise to 82.87 against US dollar in early trade

Rising interest rates prompting more people to go in for term deposits

Majority of users to stop using UPI if it attracts transaction fee: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI gold loan IIFL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon