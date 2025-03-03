Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI records forward dollar position undermines forex reserves comfort

RBI records forward dollar position undermines forex reserves comfort

The RBI's net short dollar position in forwards and futures hit a record high of $77.5 billion in January 2025, as per data released after market hours on Friday

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's record short US dollar forward position, built over months to support the rupee amid equity outflows and US trade policy worries, is diminishing the comfort offered by its large forex reserves.

The RBI's net short dollar position in forwards and futures hit a record high of $77.5 billion in January 2025, as per data released after market hours on Friday. The data is released with a one-month lag.

From October to January, the Indian central bank's forward dollar sales position increased by more than $60 billion. Meanwhile, India's FX reserves declined from an all-time high of nearly $705 billion in late September to $640 billion.

 

The simultaneous decline in spot reserves and surge in the forward dollar sales are reflective of the RBI's efforts to manage the rupee in the face of equity outflows and US tariff policy anxieties.

While India's $640 billion spot FX reserves are deemed adequate by economists, the substantial forward dollar sales diminish the overall comfort they provide.

Also Read

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB urges customers to update KYC by March 26 to avoid account restrictions

PremiumRBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI adopting more accommodative stance under Sanjay Malhotra: Analysts

2000 note

98.18% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 6,471 cr worth still with public: RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India conducts $10 bn forex swap to inject liquidity

Anil Ambani

Bombay HC directs Anil Ambani to approach RBI over Union Bank order

For instance, while calculating import cover, a commonly used measure to gauge the adequacy of FX reserves, economists incorporate the size of forward positions alongside the spot reserves.

India's import cover decreases from 10.7 months to 9.4 months when the RBI's forward position is factored in, Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank, said.

"Forward dollar sales is just a delay and will ultimately be reflected in spot reserves," she said.

"That is why to calculate reserve adequacy, the forward book has to be taken into account."

The size of the RBI's forward book has potential implications for the rupee's outlook.

"A cleaner RBI forward book would be required for the market to regain confidence that INR's return potential has become more two-way," BofA Global Research said in a note.

The unwinding of the forward dollar sales down the line may potentially create an asymmetric risk-reward for the rupee, BofA said.

The rupee was quoting at 87.3600 to the US dollar at 13:30 IST on Monday. It is the second worst-performing major Asian currency year-to-date, trailing only the Indonesian rupiah.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 87.28 against US dollar in early trade

GST

Gross GST collections increase 9.1% to Rs 1.84 trillion in February

UPI

UPI posts 5% dip in volume to 16.11 billion, 7% in value in February

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman urges civil accounts officers to simplify Govt's annual accounts

UPI

UPI transactions drop 5% in volume, 6.5% in value due to shorter February

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Forex reserves India's forex resreve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon