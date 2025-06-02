Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,181 crore still in circulation; 98.26% returned: RBI

₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,181 crore still in circulation; 98.26% returned: RBI

The high-denomination ₹2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly two years after the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes, currency worth ₹6,181 crore is still in circulation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.
 
"The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 trillion at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹6,181 crore at the close of business on May 31, 2025. Thus, 98.26 per cent of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned."
 
According to the central bank's Annual Report 2024-25, the growth of currency in circulation, which forms the largest component of reserve money at 76.9 per cent, recovered to 5.8 per cent during the year, up from 4.1 per cent in the previous year. This growth is attributed to the subsided impact of the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes.
 
 
The high-denomination ₹2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
 

How can you deposit or exchange ₹2,000 notes?

 
The RBI stated that the facility to deposit or exchange ₹2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches until October 7, 2023. However, for those who still possess these notes, here’s how they can exchange them now:
 
> RBI Issue Offices: You can exchange ₹2,000 banknotes at the 19 designated RBI issue offices across India. Since October 9, 2023, these offices have also accepted notes for deposit into bank accounts.
 
> Via India Post: Individuals can send ₹2,000 notes through India Post from any post office to RBI issue offices for direct credit to their bank accounts.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

