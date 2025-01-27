Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI supersedes board of Aviom India Housing Finance on governance concerns

RBI supersedes board of Aviom India Housing Finance on governance concerns

Aviom India Housing Finance caters to low-income households in semi-urban areas and provides loans to women borrowers who do not have any formal income documentation

RBI

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it has superseded the board of Aviom India Housing Finance due to governance concerns and defaults in meeting payment obligations.
  The central bank will start a resolution process of the housing finance company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy rules, the RBI said.
  Ram Kumar, the former chief general manager of state-run Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as the administrator for the housing finance company.
  Aviom India Housing Finance caters to low-income households in semi-urban areas and provides loans to women borrowers who do not have any formal income documentation. 
 
CRISIL in November downgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of Aviom India Housing Finance due to liquidity issues and expected delays in interest payments.

More From This Section

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 22 paise to 86.44 against US dollar in early trade

PremiumBhartruhari Mahtab, Standing Committee on Finance, Chairman

Parl panel reviews CCI's role amid Big Tech challenge to startups

PremiumPension

Superannuation rule in UPS likely to discourage early retirement: Experts

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rate cut alone not sufficient, economists tell RBI

Pension

Centre notifies Unified Pension Scheme for govt employees under NPS

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Housing Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon