Rare but not unusual for RBI to come out in support of a troubled bank

Typically, the central bank does not comment on any individual organisation that it regulates.

HDFC Bank is ‘too big to fail’, officially known as a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB). Only two other banks in the country are D-SIBs — the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, and the second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank.

D-SIBs are subjected to greater scrutiny and higher capital requirements.

HDFC Bank — the largest private sector bank in the country — has a deposit base of over Rs 27.5 trillion and a loan book of over Rs 28.6 trillion. It had 100 million customers at the end of December 2025.

Commenting that it has taken note of the recent developments at HDFC Bank, RBI said on Thursday, “HDFC Bank is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, a professionally run board and a competent management team.”

Recently, when another private sector lender — IDFC First Bank — was hit by a fraud in one of its branches in Chandigarh, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said there was no systemic issue with the bank, while responding to a query from the media in New Delhi.

Way back in 2008, when rumours surfaced about trouble at ICICI Bank, RBI came out with a statement saying the bank had sufficient liquidity and would be able to meet the requirements of depositors. Following the clarification, rumours evaporated and the share price recovered.

Similarly, in 2020, when Yes Bank was facing trouble, the central bank came out with a statement saying depositors’ money was safe and the bank was being closely monitored. Yes Bank was reconstructed with a new board and CEO, which took the bank out of trouble.