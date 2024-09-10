Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Playbook Partners marks first close of maiden $250 mn growth fund

Playbook Partners marks first close of maiden $250 mn growth fund

In response to strong institutional investor interest, the fund is using the green-shoe option and can grow up to $250 million, Playbook Partners said

dollars

Playbook will partner with tech-enabled businesses targeting large market opportunities that have demonstrated sustainable growth and digital scalability, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth capital firm Playbook Partners has raised $130 million from a clutch of investors under its maiden $250-million growth capital fund.
 
The growth capital firm, founded by former Reliance Jio top executive Vikas Choudhury, has raised money from global investors from Europe, the US, Middle East, and India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Playbook Partners has marked a first close within four months having raised over $130 million through established global investors," it said.
 
In response to strong institutional investor interest, the fund is using the green-shoe option and can grow up to $250 million, Playbook Partners said.
 
 
Playbook will partner with tech-enabled businesses targeting large market opportunities that have demonstrated sustainable growth and digital scalability, it added.
 
Vikas Choudhury, Founder & Managing Partner, Playbook, said, "Powered by a 5x growth in the digital economy to over $1 trillion, India will account for over 15 per cent of the entire global economic growth over the next decade." Choudhury has two decades of investing experience and his portfolio includes 10 unicorns, IPOs and exits such as InMobi, Myntra, Fractal, PolicyBazaar, Nazara, among others.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Govt aims to extend additional Rs 5 trn via credit guarantees in 2 years

Finance Commission

Raise states' share in central taxes to 50%: T'gana to 16th FinComm

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects Canara Bank's bid for credit card subsidiary amid concerns

Finance Commission

Oppn-ruled states to build pressure for fair share in 16 Finance Commission

insurance

Life Insurance companies' new business premium rises 22% in August

Mumbai-based Playbook is an operator-driven capital firm which invests in growth-stage, tech-enabled businesses. Its operating partners include Manish Choksi of Asian Paints, Aakash Chaudhry of Aakash Education and Milan Sheth (Ex Automation Anywhere) in personal capacity or through family offices, according to the release.

Also Read

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Despite Byju's setback, edtech sector rebounds slightly with funding uptick

mutual funds, investors

Finance platform Drip Capital raises $113 mn through debt, equity issue

PremiumStartup

Large funding rounds over $100 million see resurgence among Indian startups

OpenAI

OpenAI nears funding round at over $100 bn valuation led by Thrive Capital

Bain Capital

Bain Capital-backed 360 One raises $500 million for secondary fund

Topics : fundings Fundraising Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon