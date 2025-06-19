Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Reserve Bank of India eases provisioning rules for infrastructure loans

Reserve Bank of India eases provisioning rules for infrastructure loans

The Reserve Bank of India proposed in May last year that lenders should set aside 5% of the loan value for an infrastructure project being built to cover risks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Under the new rules, lenders will also have to set aside 1.25% of the value of loans for under-construction commercial real estate projects. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Siddhi Nayak and Swati Bhat

India's central bank said on Thursday it would require lenders to set aside 1% of the value of loans for under-construction infrastructure projects to cover potential losses, easing its earlier draft proposal that envisaged provisioning rising up to 5%, following an appeal by lenders.

The requirement will come into effect on October 1.

Long delays in implementing projects and optimistic revenue projections have led to large loan defaults in India and made lenders wary of the infrastructure sector.

The Reserve Bank of India proposed in May last year that lenders should set aside 5% of the loan value for an infrastructure project being built to cover risks. However, lenders said that could dampen a recovery in project finance.

 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's new rule on gold-backed loan will lead to biz model adjustment: S&P

Premiumpolicy repo rate

BS Poll: On terminal policy repo rate, Street views are evenly split

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered faces RBI scrutiny over lapses in derivatives sales

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks improves in March: RBI

PremiumFinance Ministry, Deposit insurance limit, Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Transition woes: SFBs' long bumpy road to becoming universal banks

The RBI, under governor Sanjay Malhotra, has taken several steps to ease credit requirements to try to stimulate growth.

Since January, the central bank has partially reversed tighter rules for bank loans to small borrowers and non-bank lenders, eased rules for small-ticket gold loans, and begun unwinding curbs on non-bank financial companies and banks.

Under the new rules, lenders will also have to set aside 1.25% of the value of loans for under-construction commercial real estate projects.

The rules also limit extensions to project completion deadlines, or the date of starting commercial operations, to three years for infrastructure projects and two years for non-infrastructure projects.

Lenders have the flexibility to approve extensions within these limits based on commercial assessments, the RBI said.

Projects that have already secured financing will continue under the existing provisioning regime to ensure a smooth implementation, the RBI added.

A M Karthik, senior vice president and co-group head, financial sector ratings, at ICRA, said the new rules were likely to have a limited impact as provisioning levels are comparatively close to the new requirements, and they do not apply retrospectively.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumPrashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank

Yes Bank CEO gets six-month extension as SMBC prepares to take charge

Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path amid excess capacity, FDI concerns

India reaches 15th spot in top FDI destinations in 2024: UNCTAD report

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee extends slump to 3-month low on Iran-Israel tensions; ends at 86.74/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee weakens for third day on Iran-Israel conflict; opens lower at 86.53/$

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

Nirmala Sitharaman ask fintechs to find solutions to prevent cyberfrauds

Topics : Reserve Bank of India infrastructure loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon