India reaches 15th spot in top FDI destinations in 2024: UNCTAD report

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to India continued to be $28 billion amid an 11 per cent decline in global FDI, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday. India improved its global ranking in the FDI list by one place to reach the 15th spot, while retaining its position in the top five for both kinds of FDI—greenfield projects and international project finance deals.
“Too many economies are being left behind not for lack of potential—but because the system still sends capital where it’s easiest, not where it’s needed,” said UN Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan.
In 2023, FDI inflows to India had plummeted by 43 per cent to $28 billion. China’s rank also slipped—from the second-largest FDI destination to fourth in 2024—with FDI flows decreasing from $163 billion to $116 billion.
According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI equity inflow stood at $50 billion during the financial year 2024–25, up 13 per cent on year.
“The net FDI flows into India, excluding repatriation, were around $29 billion in FY25, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. UNCTAD is using the same methodology used by the RBI while referring to net FDI inflows to India, but it does so on a calendar year basis,” said Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor, Council for Social Development.
UNCTAD reports international investment trends based on FDI statistics—stocks and flows, inward and outward—as well as cross-border mergers and acquisitions, greenfield projects and international project finance deals. The data on the three types of projects are treated separately.
Noting the expansion of operations by major technology firms in both developed and emerging markets, the report highlighted Microsoft’s $3 billion investment to enhance its cloud and AI infrastructure in India.
UNCTAD also said that while project numbers increased in most regions, only a few countries saw a significant rise in the value of new project announcements. “India stood out with projected capital expenditures up by more than a quarter to $110 billion, almost a third of the total in Asia,” the report said.
The report noted that developed economies received 53 per cent of total international private equity investment. In comparison, developing Asia attracted 46 per cent, with India emerging as the main recipient, followed by China.
India was also the main destination for Sovereign Wealth Funds in terms of value (24 per cent), which contribute 5 per cent of total investment in data centres across developing economies.
India, along with Brazil and Chile, hosts more than 30 per cent of international projects in developing economies—doubling their pre-2018 share—driven by strong renewable energy programmes, the UNCTAD report said.
The report also highlighted Walt Disney's partial exit from Indian operations through a $3 billion merger of Star India with Viacom18 Media, creating a joint venture majority-owned by Indian firms. Several pharmaceutical operations in India owned by international investors were also sold to local firms, the report said, stressing the sharp decline in cross-border mergers and acquisitions activity in developing Asia.