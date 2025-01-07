Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee depreciates 7 paise to 85.75 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 7 paise to 85.75 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian currency, however, capped the fall on the back of some recovery in domestic equity markets and receding crude oil prices overseas, forex traders said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

On Monday, the rupee settled 11 paise higher at 85.68 against the dollar. During intraday, the unit had touched the lowest level of 85.84 against the American currency | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 85.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by a strong American currency and sustained outflow of foreign funds.

The Indian currency, however, capped the fall on the back of some recovery in domestic equity markets and receding crude oil prices overseas, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.77, slipped to 85.80 before trading again at 85.75 against the greenback in initial deals, 7 paise lower from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 11 paise higher at 85.68 against the dollar. During intraday, the unit had touched the lowest level of 85.84 against the American currency.

 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 108.09.

Also Read

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at new record low of 85.83 against dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee to stay under pressure as traders eye RBI's defence of 85.80

high risk

Best of BS Opinion: Risks and Outcomes in an Uncertain Future

Premiummedicine

Weakening rupee may not be shot in the arm for India's pharma exporters

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.05 per cent to $76.26 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex recovered from deep plunge and was trading 369.05 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 78,334.04 points, while the Nifty was up 122.35 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 23,738.40 points. Both the indices crashed 1.60 per cent on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 2,575.06 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's services sector growth touched a four-month high in December, supported by new business inflows on strong demand conditions and easing inflationary pressures, a monthly survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index, rose from 58.4 in November to 59.3 in December, highlighting the strongest rate of expansion in four months.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued with its 2024 buying streak, adding a further 8 tonnes to its gold reserves in November. This lifted the year-to-date buying to 73 tonnes and total gold holdings to 876 tonnes, maintaining its position as the second largest buyer in 2024, after Poland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bonds

Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

Dividend

More than 4 out of 10 users earn dividends, says Cred Money report

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

insurance irdai

FIU-IND, Irdai sign MoU for enhanced anti-money laundering efforts

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

Securitisation volumes top Rs 68,000 crore in Q3 FY25, says ICRA

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayNepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon