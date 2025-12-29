Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee faces NDF pressure as bonds watch demand-supply before quarter-end

Rupee faces NDF pressure as bonds watch demand-supply before quarter-end

Beyond the immediate cues, stalled India-US trade talks and ​foreign portfolio outflows continue to weigh on the rupee despite RBI intervention

Rupee

Indian rupee may face headwinds this week from maturing non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions.

Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee may face headwinds this week from maturing non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions, while bond traders would watch demand-supply dynamics and foreign investor activity. The rupee closed at 89.85 per dollar ‍on Friday, down 0.6 per cent for the week, ​as persistent corporate hedging eroded an intervention-led rebound from near record lows. Traders said the rupee could slip past 90 per dollar again this week, and without central bank support, may test 91.

"The cycle of elevated dollar demand from NDF maturities is likely to resume, leaving the currency exposed," a trader at a large private bank said. Year-end thinning in trading volumes could amplify flow-driven moves, the trader added.

 

Beyond the immediate cues, stalled India-US trade talks and ​foreign portfolio outflows continue to weigh on the rupee despite RBI intervention, said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors. Foreign investors are on track to pull out a record roughly $18 billion from local stocks this year. Global market activity is expected to be subdued as investors await minutes from the US Federal Reserve's December policy meeting for cues on the future path of interest rates.

The 10-year benchmark 6.48 per cent 2035 yield

settled at 6.5637 per cent, down 4 basis points on the week. Traders expect the yield to move in a 6.52 per cent-6.63 per cent range, with continued attention on the overall demand-supply scenario and foreign flows.

Also Read

rupee forecast, usd inr, trade deal, indian currency, forex market, rbi, business standard poll

Statsguru: Rupee breaches ₹90 per dollar in December, down 4.9% in 2025premium

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

PFC withdraws planned bond issuance for third time in FY26 as bids spike

Bonds

AIF lift beckons: Domestic institutions can unlock next level of growthpremium

Q&A with Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies on market outlook for 2026.

Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI net-sold $12 bn in October, highest monthly sale in 10 months

The 10-year bond yield hit 6.70 per cent last week but has since cooled off after the Reserve Bank of India announced it would purchase bonds worth ₹2 trillion ($22.28 billion) over four weeks, including ₹50,000 crore on Monday.

Some traders also speculated that the RBI was an active buyer in the secondary market before announcing the liquidity package.

"Given it is also likely that the RBI could have intervened on screen, this could be ‌taken as a sign of the central bank's discomfort ​with the pace of rise in bond yields despite a somewhat dovish policy decision earlier this month," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"Absent significant pressure on the FX side in the next quarter, the RBI may not need to intervene more from liquidity standpoint."

Pressure on bonds persists as foreign investors continue to pare ‍positions ahead of year-end, with net selling of ₹13,500 crore so far in December.

Still, Matthew Kok, portfolio manager for Asian fixed income at Eastspring Investments, said it makes sense to hold government bonds in ‍portfolios ‌benchmarked in local ​currency.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MONEY

Mint Road: Charting a transformation path for finance and business in 2025premium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

FinMin asks banks, finance institutions to promptly report vigilance cases

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's new guidelines may slow expansion of urban cooperative bankspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Deposit growth slips below 10% as credit rises 11.7%, gap at 200 bps

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

I-T dept flags inaccuracies in returns, allows revised returns up to Dec 31premium

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon