Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee tipped to weaken gradually amid dollar strength as 2025 kicks off

Rupee tipped to weaken gradually amid dollar strength as 2025 kicks off

The local unit dipped to its sixth consecutive record closing low on Tuesday, pressured by a decline in its regional peers

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee is likely to remain on a steady depreciation trajectory. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is likely to open flat-to-slightly-lower on Wednesday, with traders expecting the currency to weaken gradually in the near-term as a hawkish Federal Reserve and expectations surrounding Donald Trump's second term as US President keep the dollar on the front foot.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.62-85.63 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 85.6150.

The local unit dipped to its sixth consecutive record closing low on Tuesday, pressured by a decline in its regional peers.

The rupee declined for the seventh consecutive year in 2024, largely on the back of multiple headwinds in the final quarter of the calendar year.

 

Regional currencies were mostly weaker, with several markets closed for the New Year holiday, while the dollar index hovered close to its highest level in over two years.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

On slippery slope: Rupee hits fresh low, extends losing streak to 7 years

rupee

Rupee falls 13 paise to all-time closing low of 85.65 against dollar

rupee

Rupee falls 9 paise to 85.61 against US dollar in early trade today

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong attacks Centre over depreciation in value of rupee against dollar

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Rupee volatility hits year-high, spotlight on RBI's currency strategy

The prospect that the Fed will hold interest rates higher-for-longer alongside expectations of policies to be introduced by US President-elect Donald Trump have boosted the dollar and US bond yields.

Meanwhile, the rupee has faced additional pressure on the back of local headwinds including India's slowing growth and a widening trade deficit.

"Rupee is likely to remain on a steady depreciation trajectory," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at FX advisory firm IFA Global.

"We may see a conscious, deliberate, controlled correction of (rupee's) overvaluation to support growth," Goenka said.

The rupee's 40-currency trade-weighted real effective exchange rate, a measure of its competitiveness, stood at 108.14 in November, indicating the currency was overvalued by around 8 per cent.

The rupee's relative overvaluation is a potential drag on India's exports. Traders will also watch out for any potential changes in the Reserve Bank of India's forex intervention strategies over 2025 under the its new governor.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumBank

CRISIL analysis: Three things that could curb bank credit growth this year

RBI

RBI likely fine-tuned forex market intervention by slowing dollar sales

Ravi Agrawal, Ravi

I-T dept set to enhance operations in 2025 by adopting PRUDENT approach

UPI

NPCI extends market cap deadline for UPI apps by two years to end of 2026

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

States, UTs to borrow Rs 4.7 trillion via govt securities in Q4FY25

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee US Dollar Dollar Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon