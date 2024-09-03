Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / SMFG India Credit Company to get up to Rs 2,000 crore capital from parent

SMFG India Credit Company to get up to Rs 2,000 crore capital from parent

Slated to become upper layer NBFC with listing plans

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rightfully cautioned about the high growth in unsecured credit. The company has already tightened underwriting standards. (Photo: X@ANI)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SMFG India Credit Company Ltd is looking at a capital infusion of up to Rs 2,000 crore from its parent—Japanese financial services group SMFG—till 2026 to support future growth in India.

The business plans factor in possible inclusion in the upper layer list of finance companies, requiring the listing of equity shares on bourses. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 46,500 crore by June 2024 and are expected to cross Rs 60,000 crore of AUM by the end of March 2025.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shantanu Mitra, managing director and chief executive, SMFG India Credit, said the capital estimates are based on the current assessment. The company expects to become self-funding (capital) from 2027 onwards. The previous round of capital infusion (Rs 1,300 crore) was in April 2024.

“We expect to soon become an upper layer NBFC and realise we have to list in three years. It is in the back of the mind,” Mitra said in a media interaction on the sidelines of an event to mark the branch network reaching the 1,000 mark. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.1 per cent as of June 2024.

The expansion of the branch network has been a strategic priority, with around 300 branches added in the past two years, 95 per cent of which are located in Tier-2 cities and rural areas.

Referring to the growth outlook, Mitra said the growth in assets is expected to be 25-30 per cent year-on-year basis. While unsecured credit is over 60 per cent and secured loans the rest, the unsecured piece will have a 50 per cent share over the period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rightfully cautioned about the high growth in unsecured credit. The company has already tightened underwriting standards. It does not have a presence in the bracket of below Rs 50,000 loans where the stress is more.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi working on simplified rules for foreigners investing in govt bonds

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

India needs faster growth for a decade to meet goals: RBI Dy Guv Patra

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

Rising incomes may propel household asset growth, says RBI's Michael Patra

Infra, infrastructure

NaBFID planning to disburse $17 bn in loans to finance projects: Official

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade


As for broad-basing sources of funding, he said the finance company is going in for international credit rating to raise funds from the global market to diversify sources of money. At present, banks have a 55 per cent share in funding, 15 per cent comes from external commercial borrowings, and the balance from the capital market.

Also Read

Premiumunskilled worker, job, employment

New MSME credit assessment model for PSBs may see March 2025 launch

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI asks banks to monitor credit-deposit gap to avoid liquidity issues

SBI Chairman Khara

India Inc seeking Rs 5 trillion credit to fund capex: SBI Chairman Khara

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs aims to double lending to wealthy private bank clients

Moody's

Insurers to invest more in private credit market: Moody's Ratings report

Topics : Credit NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon