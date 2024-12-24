Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / States' sops may divert resources away from infra development: RBI article

States' sops may divert resources away from infra development: RBI article

The report said that several states have announced sops in their 2024-25 Budgets; such spending may divert resources away from critical social and economic infra development

house infrastructure

Social sector expenditure by Indian states has increased significantly from 5.4 per cent of GDP in 2005-06 to 8.1 per cent in 2024-25. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sops announced by several states in their 2024-25 Budgets may divert resources away from critical social and economic infrastructure development, an RBI article said on Tuesday.

The gross fiscal deficit as per cent of budget estimate moderated in April-September 2024-25 over H1:2023-24 in case of both Centre and states, primarily on account of robust receipts, deceleration in their revenue expenditure growth and decline in capital expenditure, the article published in December RBI Bulletin said.

This provides fiscal room to them to boost capex in the latter half of 2024-25 which would aid in sustaining the post pandemic gains in expenditure quality and support medium-term growth prospects.

 

However, several states have announced sops in their 2024-25 Budgets; such spending may divert resources away from critical social and economic infrastructure development, it said.

Many states, including Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand have announced sops including free electricity to agriculture and households, free transport, allowances to unemployed youth and monetary assistance to women.

Also Read

PremiumBanks mobilise Rs 8 trn via CDs in FY25 so far

Punjab & Sind Bank secures Rs 3,000 cr via 10 yr infra bond at 7.74%

PremiumVatsalya project by Ashiana Housing in Tamil Nadu

Silver lining: How senior living market is redefining retirement in India

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank raises Rs 3,000 cr through maiden infrastructure bonds

digital law, internet, mobile usage, internet users, smartphones

Bihar sees 15-fold jump in data consumption, state goes big on infra

real estate

Housing in tier-II cities: Assess job prospects, infra before investing

The views expressed in the article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India, a disclaimer said.

According to the article, the Centre recorded higher tax collections, both direct and indirect, and the buoyancy is expected to continue.

Non-tax revenues of the Centre were boosted by the large surplus transfer by the Reserve Bank, it said.

The government spending, of both Centre and states, was dampened in H1:2024-25 reflecting the impact of model code of conduct for general elections and is expected to pick up pace in H2:2024-25.

Overall, it said, the Centre has achieved more than half of its budgeted revenue in H1:2024-25 while containing its expenditure to less than half of what it had projected for the entire financial year.

This augurs well for the Centre to meet its gross fiscal deficit target of 4.9 per cent of GDP for 2024-25.

Social sector expenditure by Indian states has increased significantly from 5.4 per cent of GDP in 2005-06 to 8.1 per cent in 2024-25 (BE), with growing prioritisation of education, health, and other critical social services.

However, the effectiveness of this spending depends on how well it translates into tangible outcomes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee hits new low for sixth straight session; settles at Rs 85.20

foreign currency dollar

NRI deposits see $12 bn inflows in April-October FY25, shows RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI net sells $9.2 bn in October, highest monthly sale since September 2022

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under LRS rise 10.6% in October, shows RBI data

UPI

UPI QR transactions jump 33% at retail stores this year: PayNearby

Topics : Fiscal Deficit infrastructure Budget and Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon