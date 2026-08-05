Talks on UPI MDR structure still premature, says RBI Governor Malhotra

Discussions on the structure of a potential merchant discount rate (MDR) for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are still premature, and there is a need for continued investment to further strengthen the real-time payments system, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

He said the discussions were premature as the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is still under consideration and being amended.

"It is very premature. Right now, the government is still carrying out the amendment. The costs have to be paid by someone. We all want this public infrastructure to continue to strengthen and become more efficient. We continue to do that and it is our primary focus as of now," Malhotra said at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference.

He explained that the costs of running the payments system were being borne by parts of the ecosystem and not necessarily by users.

"To answer partly on whether it (cost) is getting passed on, in some way it is already getting passed on. It may directly not be on a 'user-pays principle', but someone is paying the cost. What is important is that we continue to invest and continue to find the means, whether it is MDR or other things. Those are matters of detail. Let's see how the situation evolves going forward," he added.

MDR is the fee that merchants pay to banks and payment service providers for processing digital payment transactions. Currently, merchants do not pay for accepting UPI payments, unlike other instruments such as debit or credit cards.

The Centre on Tuesday tabled the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill would allow the government to decide which digital payment methods remain free of charges and which can be charged for, replacing a list drawn from the Income-tax Act while potentially paving the way for an MDR on UPI.

The introduction of an MDR hinges on the Bill becoming law, followed by changes to the MDR structure and negotiations on fee rates among different participants in the industry. The negotiation process is likely to involve parties involved in processing a UPI transaction, including UPI apps, banks and acquirers such as payment aggregators.

According to a note by global brokerage Jefferies, an MDR of 15-30 basis points (bps) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 could generate between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore by FY28.